Despite some pushback from students and parents, the White Bear Lake Area High School administration recommended to install a universal pass/no pass grading system during distance learning this spring.
“Our intent at this time is to move ahead with pass/no pass, and we will seek affirmation of that plan by the board,” said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak on Friday, April 17. He referred to the school board meeting scheduled for Monday, April 20 (after press deadline).
The pass/no pass system was based on difficulties encountered by many students learning from home during the stay at home order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had input from students on a survey given to them weekly on how they are doing with distance learning,” said Alison Gillespie, a principal handling special assignments for the district. “We had a lot of feedback that they were overwhelmed with grades, navigating the new system and some still needing help with internet access.”
A petition with around 650 supporters as of April 17 asked that the school allow students to choose between pass/fail and a traditional letter grade.
Michael Hoffman, who promoted the petition at the school, stated, on a website created for the petition:
“White Bear Lake Schools have decided to institute a pass/no pass grading system. Although this benefits students who struggle with online learning, this can be hurtful to AP students and students who have worked very hard to maintain good grades. I propose a choice for students to decide which grading system they would like to have as we continue learning through these difficult times.”
Another comment on the website, from a high school junior in the district, lamented that “this also means not getting credit in AP and CIS classes that we have worked hard for” and that “extreme sacrifices” made to achieve grades would be “pointless” with a pass/no Pass system.
Responding to the petition, the administration sent a notice to families last Tuesday stating that they were “pausing to review feedback around the request to offer a letter grade option.”
After reviewing the matter, the administration will stick with the original plan, with one modification, Kazmierczak and Gillespie told the White Bear Press on Friday, April 17.
“On Monday, we will still recommend pass/no pass,” Gillespie said. “We created an option for a dual system, but that will not be our recommendation. We still don’t believe that (letter grade) is best way for us to proceed.”
The original decision to go to pass/no Pass was made April 13, said Kazmierczak.
“After receiving feedback on the decision and after the board had the opportunity to weigh in, we paused to examine a dual system. We took a few days to do that and received even more feedback, much of it in favor of a P/NP model.”
Gillespie said the administration checked with colleges and found that the Pass/No Pass system “would not negatively impact students in terms of college enrollment and those who want to participate in Division I or II college athletics.” She added that the University Wisconsin issued a blanket statement that no one would be penalized by Pass/No Pass.
To view the petition started by community members, visit change.org and search “allow students to choose White Bear Lake.”
