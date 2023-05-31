Partnership helps bring new ideas to Historical Society

Instead of heading to class on Tuesdays and Thursdays this spring, Emily Roeck ’23 and Brianna Mutterer ’24 are working two days a week at the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society (WBLAHS). Thanks to a new paid internship partnership, the two are supporting key projects during a transformative season for WBLAHS while gaining hands-on work experience to prepare for their careers. “It’s not just the basic, typical intern work—like making copies or answering emails. You get to do research, make projects, and just kind of go wherever,” says Roeck, who is majoring history and digital humanities with a business minor.
WLBAHS and Bethel formed the internship partnership thanks to support from Si and Vicki Ford through the O’Silas Foundation. So far, it’s a win-win. “It has been a fantastic opportunity for the students and for the historical society,” WBLAHS Executive Director Sara Hanson says. For Bethel, it’s giving Roeck and Mutterer chances to gain valuable work experience. “Our history majors have the chance not just to study history, but to practice it, taking on a variety of roles in a small but vibrant organization and seeing firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing public historians,” says Chris Gehrz, co-chair of the Department of History, Philosophy, and Political Science.
For the historical society, the interns are helping Hanson and her team accomplish projects that have been on the WBLAHS “ideas” list but haven’t come to fruition due to staffing levels. Hanson is pleased that the historical society is receiving valuable help while allowing students a chance to explore future careers.
“The hands-on opportunities we are able to provide along with the experience in a real-world setting is critical to a better understanding of the history field and what they may choose to pursue in the future,” she says.
The work comes at an important time for the historical society. After acquiring the armory building in White Bear Lake, WBLAHS is transforming it into a history center and permanent headquarters, with plans to develop an exhibit gallery, a flexible lab, and a group program space. “We are a small organization on the cusp of tremendous growth,” says Hanson. As WBLAHS gears up for the changes, Roeck and Mutterer are helping bring fresh ideas. “It has been wonderful to have the students on site each week, sharing new approaches and having a fresh perspective on our regular activities,” Hanson says.
Roeck is using her history and digital humanities experience to infuse new technologies into the offerings at Fillebrown House, an 1879 lakeside cottage and historic house museum. Roeck is building a website so visitors can scan a QR code to learn more about items or features in the historic house. “If something stands out to somebody and they want to learn more, they can easily just scan and have that on their phone and look at it,” Roeck says. And the digital elements will enhance tours for people who are unable to access certain areas of the house due to mobility challenges. Roeck is also creating web pages to highlight artifacts showcased on the tour. This will provide innovative resources for school groups and others who visit the house.
While Mutterer has helped with work at the Fillebrown House, she’s predominantly conducting research for an upcoming exhibit, “A Century of Community: How the 1920s Shaped the White Bear of the 2020s.” She’s combed through hundreds of newspapers from the 1920s to find articles on community beautification and major projects. The work has presented Mutterer with opportunities to help community members research newspaper records for family history, and she even helped the Fords find information about a family home that burned down several decades ago. “That’s actually been one of the more rewarding parts of looking through all those newspapers,” says Mutterer, a history and digital humanities major with minors in political science and computer science.
Mutterer and Roeck have enjoyed witnessing how the center is an important part of the community. Though a smaller community museum, the historical society offers numerous tours and activities and has a vast collection of artifacts. WBLAHS attracts a strong base of community volunteers, and many people come to research their family histories. “Everyone who is from that town very much loves that town, so the historical society is a big part of that, and they’re only getting bigger and developing more,” Roeck says. “It’s cool to see the impact they have on the town around them.”
Roeck and Mutterer have both enjoyed their internships, which started in February, and both plan to continue through the summer. They are grateful for the experience as they look ahead toward their careers. After Bethel, Roeck hopes to work in public history, while Mutterer plans to pursue her passion for justice work and is considering law school.
Everyone involved is grateful for the Fords’ support and excited to see how the partnership develops in the future. As it grows and expands, Gehrz sees opportunities extending beyond history majors. He envisions social studies education students working with local schools, and political science students exploring nonprofit administration and local government. And he anticipates students will be able to work on communications, public relations, and fundraising. Roeck encouraged other students to apply for internships as the partnership continues and develops in future years. “It’s a really great opportunity,” she says, adding that the historical society has been flexible with their schedules.
Looking ahead, WBLAHS hopes to create a learning lab setting where it can help equip future public historians through the center’s projects and programs. “The White Bear Lake Area Historical Society has a lot going on and a lot to offer those who are interested in being active in the field,” she says. “Combine those opportunities with the enthusiasm and fresh ideas of the next generation and the possibilities could truly be endless.”
