Partnership helps bring new ideas to Historical Society

Emily Roeck ’23 and Brianna Mutterer ’24 outside the Fillebrown House. Through a new partnership, Roeck and Mutterer are the first two Bethel students to intern at the White Bear Lake Historical Society.

Instead of heading to class on Tuesdays and Thursdays this spring, Emily Roeck ’23 and Brianna Mutterer ’24 are working two days a week at the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society (WBLAHS). Thanks to a new paid internship partnership, the two are supporting key projects during a transformative season for WBLAHS while gaining hands-on work experience to prepare for their careers. “It’s not just the basic, typical intern work—like making copies or answering emails. You get to do research, make projects, and just kind of go wherever,” says Roeck, who is majoring history and digital humanities with a business minor.

