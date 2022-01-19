Precinct caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values (party platforms). Precinct caucuses will meet in the following locations:
Senate District 38 / House District 38B:
Republican precinct caucus: Centennial Middle School, 399 Elm Street, Lino Lakes
DFL precinct caucus: Central Middle School, 4857 Bloom Avenue, White Bear Lake
Senate District 39 / House District 39B:
Republican precinct caucus: Stillwater Area High School: 5701 Stillwater Blvd.
DFL precinct caucus: Stillwater Middle School, 523 W. Marsh Street
Senate District 42 / House District 42B:
Republican precinct caucus: Vadnais Heights Elementary School, 3645 Centerville Road
DFL precinct caucus: Chippewa Middle School, 5000 Hodgson Road, North Oaks
Senate District 43 / House District 43A:
Republican precinct caucus: White Bear Lake High School South Campus, 3551 McKnight Road N.
DFL precinct caucus: Mahtomedi High School, 8000 75th Street N.
Attendees are requested to arrive early, around 6:30 p.m., for registration. Residents can find their caucus location by entering their address on the Secretary of State’s website: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.