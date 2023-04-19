This holiday was developed to set aside for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the U.S. and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom. It was introduced and celebrated for the first time in 1921 and was intended to replace the International Workers’ Day, promoted by the Communists and Socialists.
Loyalty Day was originally called Americanization Day, and it was to commemorate the events of May 4, 1886, when a bombing took place at a labor demonstration at Haymarket Square, Chicago. On May 2, 1930, 10,000 VFW members staged a rally at New York’s Union Square to promote Patriotism. The passage of Loyalty Day was considered one of the greatest victories of the VFW.
The U.S. Congress recognized Loyalty Day on April 27, 1955, when it was proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and observed for the first time. This holiday was made an official reoccurring holiday in 1958. May 1, 1959 was the first official observation of Loyalty Day.
Loyalty Day is celebrated with parades and ceremonies in some states, but even today many people remain unaware of this holiday. As this holiday doesn’t have federal status, it is not commonly observed. This is a day to celebrate the heritage of freedom we have. It is also a day to be in unity as we reaffirm our loyalty to our country, and to those who are serving or have served.
VFW 1782 Auxiliary is celebrating the day by exercising its freedom to support March for Babies, a March of Dimes fundraiser. The Auxiliary’s team, Freedom Walkers, will be walking to raise funds for March for Babies. Community members may support the team by going to .marchforbabies.org/Fundraising/
We encourage you to celebrate your heritage of freedom on Loyalty Day, May 1.
— Submitted by VFW 1782 Commander George Brown and Auxiliary President Deb Courts-Brown
