May 1 is Loyalty Day in the United States of America. Some of the following is from the website, nationaldaycalendar.com/national-loyalty-day-may-1.

This holiday was developed to set aside for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the U.S. and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom. It was introduced and celebrated for the first time in 1921 and was intended to replace the International Workers’ Day, promoted by the Communists and Socialists.

