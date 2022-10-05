Parks advisory group remains pro-dog beach

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Parks Commission members have been making a lot of visits to the dog beach the last few months. They wanted to know if users were breaking the rules.
A discussion regarding the beach arose at the commission’s July 21 meeting when Council Member Heidi Hughes asked the parks advisory group to consider a recommendation to close the dog beach at the end of the 2022 season. The councilwoman lives across the street.
Minutes from the meeting listed Hughes’ concerns as the following:
Dogs crossing to adjacent private property; owners allowing dogs to go on the swim dock; owners not having control of their dogs and having them off leash; dogs fighting; and pet waste left in the area.
Hughes also asked commissioners to consider new locations for the beach, including the area between the Matoska boat launch and the Manitou Island bridge.
According to minutes from that meeting, commission members generally feel the dog beach is a great amenity to the community and well used. Members said they had not seen the issues presented other than at times dogs being off leash. Whether a public swim dock was appropriate or needed was also mentioned with Memorial Beach just up the road, which would remove a conflict point with the dog beach.
It was agreed a visit to Matoska Park and the adjacent dog beach was warranted to research any concerns, which peaked in 2017 when opponents tried and failed to persuade the city to close the popular beach to canines. A compromise was reached that dogs must be on a 30-foot leash.
Commissioner Bryan Belisle figured he visited the dog beach at least 10 times after that July meeting to observe Fido at play and knows another parks commission member who visited at least 20 times.
“We didn’t see an issue that would warrant closing the beach,” Belisle said. “We possibly need more signage to remind people that dogs must be leashed. We voted 6-0 at our Sept. 15 meeting to keep the dog beach open.”
Belisle said a dog beach user, Terry Honsa, invited a dog trainer friend to their August meeting to speak to the commission. “I changed my mind after that. She supported keeping dogs on leashes, noting only 30% are trained well enough to be called back. I never saw a problem with a dog off leash, but her opinion changed my mind a bit. It’s not a dog park, but a dog beach. She supported the leash rule and it made sense to me. We voted to keep the leash requirement and improve the fencing between the beach and public dock. That is our goal.”
Belisle, who is a former City Council member, said the parks commission spent hours researching the issue. “It didn’t need to go that far,” he said. “The way I see it, two families are opposed to it. We want to keep the dog beach.”
A report summarizing their findings and recommendations was given to Public Works Director Paul Kauppi for further review.
