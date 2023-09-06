Para-athlete set for world meet

Will Hamilton of White Bear Lake, a wheelchair athlete, is one of 22 people selected by Move United Sport to compete in the 2023 World Abilitysport Games in Thailand in December.
Hamilton, 28, has been racing and training for seven years. His events are the T52 para-athletes 100, 200, and 400 meter sprints. After competitions throughout the country, he said he is ranked in the top five nationally and 38th in the world.
“This would be my first time competing internationally, let alone being in another country,” Hamilton said. “I feel very honored to be given this opportunity to represent the United States and compete on a global stage.”
Hamilton, whose disability is Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III (brittle bones), works as a concierge/front desk receptionist at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields in Hugo, and is a certified adaptive trainer.
He is seeking help in covering the personal costs of participating. Donations can be made online at gofund.me/b324c872.
Hamilton has also qualified for the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field Team Trials next July in Chula Vista, California, where Team USA for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris will be determined.
