Para-athlete set for world meet

Will Hamilton at the 2023 Gopher State Games in Lakeville.

 Contributed

Will Hamilton of White Bear Lake, a wheelchair athlete, is one of 22 people selected by Move United Sport to compete in the 2023 World Abilitysport Games in Thailand in December. 

Hamilton, 28, has been racing and training for seven years. His events are the T52 para-athletes 100, 200, and 400 meter sprints. After competitions throughout the country, he said he is ranked in the top five nationally and 38th in the world.  

