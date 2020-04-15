Bound volumes of the White Bear Press offer a historical record of events going back almost 125 years. Temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society is keeper of the volumes. We asked Executive Director Sara Hanson to search the 1918 volume for articles about the global influenza pandemic that killed 10% of the world’s population. It was considered one of the most severe pandemics of all time. We were curious, were newspaper articles written then similar to today’s reports?
Known as the Spanish flu, the pandemic was caused by the H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin. Reported early on in Spain, it spread worldwide during 1918 and 1919, infecting about 500 million people — or one-third of the world’s population — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of deaths was estimated at 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 in the United States. A high mortality in healthy people was a unique feature.
As with COVID-19, there was no vaccine, so control efforts were limited to isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants and limitation of public gatherings. Sound familiar?
There is a feeling of déja vu when reading articles from 1918. One of the first, from the Oct. 14, 1918 White Bear Press, was a letter from H.M. Bracken, executive officer with the State Board of Health.
The letter read: “To Whom It May Concern: From this date onward, funerals of all who have died of influenza or pneumonia following influenza must be strictly private. This order applies to the bodies of returned soldiers, as well as those who die in civil life. Caskets must be kept closed.
“By a private funeral is meant the exclusion of all persons not resident in the tenement with the deceased and already exposed to the disease.” The letter went on to say the embalmer and his assistants and ‘a minister of religion’ were allowed.” Flu victims had to be buried within three days. There were no services, no gatherings, no wakes.
A letter from the surgeon general Oct. 31 called the present generation “spoiled” from readily available expert medical and nursing care. “It was not so in the days of our grandmothers, when every good housewife was expected to know a good deal about the care of the sick,” he wrote, going on to offer advice for people developing an attack of influenza.
That advice included castor oil for constipation, a well-ventilated room cleared of all unnecessary furniture, and rags rather than handkerchiefs to catch mucus. Rags were later burned.
Another article in the archives suggested using Vicks Vaporub to treat “Spanish Influenza.”
“The influenza germs attack the lining of the air passages. When Vaporub is applied over throat and chest, the medicated vapors loosen the phlegm, open the air passages and stimulate the mucous membrane to throw off the germs,” noted the story.
And don’t get up too early, warned the article, which had no byline.
That article apparently caused a run on Vicks, rather like the shortage of toilet paper today.
In the Nov. 21, 1918 paper, druggists were alerted to Vicks Vaporub being oversold due to the present epidemic.
“Tremendous demand the last few days has wiped out excess stocks that we had estimated would last until next January. Last week’s orders called for one and three quarter million jars, today’s orders alone amount to 932,459 jars. Big shipments are en route. Until these arrive, buy in small lots only.”
Anticipating that schools would close, which they did, Dr. A. E. Voges wrote an Oct. 17 letter to the editor claiming it is against policy to close schools.
“We feel that the children of a community can be kept under observation better if they are in school than if they are at large. Your teachers should be instructed to send home any child having a cold. No children should be allowed to attend school from a house where influenza exists,” the doctor wrote, warning that they may be carriers of the disease.
Finally, a Dec. 12, 1918 article from the U.S. Health Service told people how to guard against pneumonia and the importance of wearing suitable clothing. The warning said an increase in respiratory diseases after the influenza epidemic was probable and people were urged to be particularly careful to “obey health precautions.”
Surgeon General Rupert Blue wrote, “The present epidemic has taught by bitter experience how readily a condition beginning apparently as a slight cold may go on to pneumonia and death.” He likened the situation to that after a great fire, saying, “No fire chief who understands his business stops playing the hose on the charred debris as soon as the flames and visible fire have disappeared. On the contrary, he continues the water for hours and even days for he knows that there is danger of the fire rekindling from smoldering embers.”
The flu virus continued to circulate seasonally for 38 years, according to the CDC. In 1957, the H2N2 virus emerged to trigger another pandemic, followed by H3N2 flu virus in 1968 and H1N1 again in 2009.
As for COVID-19, it is not yet known whether weather and temperature affect spread of the virus. Some other viruses, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.
Health experts believe that without any measures to slow it down, COVID-19 will spread exponentially for months.
