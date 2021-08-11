Painting brings back memories for track star

A huge oil painting depicting a hard-charging runner, rendered in a simple gold and blue color scheme, has been viewed by thousands of White Bear Lake students and faculty over the decades at the high school.
Few, if any, of those kids or teachers had any idea whom they were looking at.
The painting depicts Craig Martin, a star runner for White Bear Mariner who graduated in 1974. He ran in one state champion relay team that year and met heartbreak in another.
The artist was his teammate, the late Rod Mackay. Martin recalls Mackay dabbling in art mainly to honor fellow athletes. He probably painted it from a newspaper photo.
Martin, who lived in California most of his working life and returned to his hometown in 2007, heard in June that the painting was still displayed at the school.
“I wanted to see it, and my wife, Deb, who’s an artist, wanted to see it also,” Martin said.
They showed up at the school he attended nearly a half-century ago to have a look. With the help of a front office worker they eventually located the painting in a long corridor in the eastern part of the campus.
“It is pretty remarkable that the painting is still there after all this time,” said Martin. “Forty-seven years.”
Don Glover, retired from White Bear Lake, was Martin’s coach. He has fond memories of Martin and Mackey as part of a remarkable group of runners at the very beginning of Mariner’s short existence.
“Rod did the running portrait of Craig,” Glover said. “He gave it to me and wrote some nice things about me on the back, and signed it. I gave it to the school.”
Glover said Mackay wound up in Savannah, Georgia.
“He was a track coach there, and had a state champion team once. Unfortunately, he passed away last year.”
Martin said about Mackay: “He was a year behind me. He was a nice guy with a good sense of humor. We talked about girls and sports, things like that. I was the captain of the track and cross country teams. He also painted a football player and basketball player, I don’t remember who. I don’t think he was all that big into art otherwise.”
The three paintings hung in the gymnasium when it was Mariner High School. After the consolidation in 1983, the Martin painting moved to a hallway. Glover said the other two are probably in storage.
Doug Potthoff, who was in grade school when Martin was a Mariner star and lived two houses away, idolized his older neighbor. “I walked past that painting a thousand times in high school,” said Potthoff, a former Bear athlete and coach who now teaches at Spring Lake Park.
“Craig could run like a deer. He was a running legend. He used to hit baseballs to me in my back yard, too,” said Potthoff. “As kids we used to ride our bikes over to Mariner after school and see Craig and his teammates practicing and competing.”
Forty-some years later, when their paths crossed again at the YMCA, he did not recognize Martin at first, but someone pointed him out. Potthoff had recently heard that the painting was still in the school, and relayed that news to Martin.
Martin was a White Bear Lake student through 10th grade. When Mariner High School opened in the fall of 1972, he was in its junior class, and there were no seniors. His Class of 1974 was the first to graduate. Mariner lasted 11 years. They were the Dolphins and wore blue and gold, thus Mackay’s color scheme.
“We didn’t have seniors, and we were competing in the same conference as White Bear Lake, so that forced us to step up as juniors and take the lead,” Martin said. Battle-hardened, Martin’s team had an excellent state track meet his senior year. A year later in 1975, Mariner was state champion in its third season. Mackay ran the 800 through 3200 on that team.
Glover and Jim Anderson, his sprints coach and close friend, were pillars of the program for many years, joining the Bears staff after Mariner closed. They had an amazing bevy of sprinters at that time. “We had eight guys who could run the 200 in the 23’s, and that’s fast,” Glover said. One of them, John Nelson, is Mahtomedi’s middle school coach.
Martin had a chance to collect two gold medals in relays his senior year. The first one was the now-defunct Sprint Medley, in which the first two guys ran 200 meters, the next one 400, and the anchor man ran 800.
Martin was the anchor, and had them in position to win until disaster struck.
“We were coming around the last corner. Then the (Rochester) Mayo runner’s baton hit my baton, and mine fell,” Martin groused.
“Craig had beaten both the Edina runner and the Mayo runner before,” Glover said. In his recollection, the Mayo kid’s elbow hit Martin’s baton. “Craig picked up the baton, and still finished third. “
Would he have won? “I think so, yes,” Martin said.
He did win the next night. Tim Dean, Martin, Doug Hicks and Bill King took the mile relay, which was yards then, not meters. “They set a Class AA record of 3:21,” Glover said. “Martin ran his leg in 50 seconds. King ran the 440 in the 48’s.”
Elated as he was with the gold medal, Martin never quite got over that baton drop.
“I still think about it,” he laments. “Too bad as I get older that my memory doesn’t get fuzzy. I remember it very distinctly. When I’m 90 and have Alzheimers, I will probably still remember it.”
Martin had a career with 3M as an engineer, following in his father Larry’s footsteps. After working in three other states, he and Deb and their daughters returned to White Bear Lake 14 years ago in retirement.
Seeing that old painting again brought back some sweet memories for Martin. And one bitter one.
