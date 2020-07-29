A recent audit revealed inequity in White Bear Lake Area Schools, including over-policing of students of color.
The results of the equity audit were presented at the school board’s July meeting. The audit included focus groups at secondary schools and student input.
“We do have achievement disparities in our system,” said Alison Gillespie, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “Our students of color and children of low socioeconomic status achieve statistically below their white peers.”
It was also found that students of color receive more disciplinary referrals compared to white peers.
“We are paying more attention to them in terms of behavior, and over-policing is the word that our researchers used, meaning we are just more vigilant with our students of color in terms of looking for misbehavior,” Gillespie said. “Those are things we are committed to changing.”
In addition, families and students of color felt disconnected from the district and were not expected to achieve, the audit reported. Minority students also expressed that their cultural heritage and language are not well represented in the schools. It was also noted that staff is not diverse.
Students shared about racialized bullying by other students and discriminatory behavior by staff.
Gillespie said the district is taking action to change the inequities. “I want to reiterate how serious we take these findings and how they absolutely are not aligned with who we want to be as a district,” she said. “We are going to commit to changing that experience for all of our families.”
The district will do a curriculum examination, starting with history and science, and look at policies and practices that contribute to inequity. This summer, 104 staff members participated in anti-racist professional development. In addition, there will be a race equity action plan developed over the next several years.
“We have leadership and staff who have the capacity and willingness to change,” Gillespie said. The district has an equity commitment to disrupt systemic inequities by recognizing, honoring and embracing all cultures with humility and respect, she said.
The school board approved the district’s commitment to action concerning the inequality found in the district.
The White Bear Lake Area Schools board took the following action at its July 13 meeting:
• Ratified the sale of refinanced 2013 and 2014 leases for gym additions at Lakeaires, Matoska and Willow Lane Elementary schools. The change will save about $890,000 over the life of the repayment schedule. The true interest cost is 0.969%. “To see bids under 1% and savings of almost $900,000 is really a great result,” said Greg Crowe, one of the representatives with the district’s municipal advisers, Ehlers Inc. The district received more bids than normal. “To see seven bids speaks to where the market is right now, the benefit of a shorter bond, and also to the credit quality of the school district,” Crowe said.
• Approved a 10-year long-term facility maintenance plan. The next bond sale of $25.5 million is scheduled for February. The plan includes levy revenue of $4.4 million for fiscal year 2022, $3 million for 2023 and 2024 and $3.5 million for 2025 to 2030.
• Approved District 916’s long-term facility maintenance plan. The budget is $173,600 for 2021 and 2022. White Bear’s portion for the intermediate district will be about $14,000.
• Approved two grants totaling about $10,000 for nutrition services. They will be used for equipment.
• Approved 2020-2021 membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
• Approved a joint powers agreement with the North Suburban Summer Academy for 2020-2022. The program for diverse gifted and talented students is a collaboration between 12 districts.
• Approved a purchase agreement for a property in White Bear Lake.
• Held a second reading of the following school board policies: Policy 201, dealing with the legal status of the school board; Policy 202, concerning school board officers; Policy 203, addressing governing rules policy related to operation of the school board; Policy 203.2, pertaining to order of the regular school board meetings; Policy 203.5, on the topic of school board meeting agendas; Policy 203.6, on consent agendas; Policy 204, addressing school board minutes; Policy 205, concerning open meetings and closed meetings; Policy 206, dealing with public participation in school board meetings, complaints about persons at such meetings, and data privacy; Policy 207, on the topic of public hearings; Policy 208, addressing development, adoption and implementation of policies; Policy 209, regarding the code of ethics; Policy 211, dealing with criminal or civil action against the school district, board members, or an employee or student; Policy 212, on school board member development; Policy 214, concerning out-of-state travel by board members; and Policy 215, addressing board member code of conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.