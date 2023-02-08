“Mixed feelings” is how the Honorable Judge Ellen Maas describes her retirement from Washington County District Court.

The longtime magistrate won’t miss the tired eyes and fried brain feeling she gets after spending hours on Zoom court, but she will miss the joy she sees when a neglected or abused child is adopted. And the 2,000-plus weddings she’s performed in her Stillwater chambers. It’s her favorite judicial duty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.