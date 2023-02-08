“Mixed feelings” is how the Honorable Judge Ellen Maas describes her retirement from Washington County District Court.
The longtime magistrate won’t miss the tired eyes and fried brain feeling she gets after spending hours on Zoom court, but she will miss the joy she sees when a neglected or abused child is adopted. And the 2,000-plus weddings she’s performed in her Stillwater chambers. It’s her favorite judicial duty.
The occupation carries a lot of responsibility. “You have someone’s life in your hands,” said Maas, who has sentenced convicted murderers to life in prison. “Cases are getting harder and more demanding,” she said, a trend she blames on social media, the pandemic and access to child care.
“There is a lot of stress on families these days. CHIPS (children in need of protection or services) cases are much more complex and demanding. (Sad) cases have been balanced when some of these result in adoption. When horrible chapters close on a happy note, it makes you feel good about what you’re doing.”
Her compassion on the bench is always apparent, noted Maas’ colleague, Judge Greg Galler.
“Ellen is patient with people in court. She has a real interest in making decisions that will improve the lives of folks in front of her. It’s a hard line to walk some days,” Galler said.
Maas, 66, of Birchwood, was appointed to the bench in 1995 by Gov. Arne Carlson after working as a trial attorney at Popham, Haik. She served in Anoka County for 13 years before transferring to Washington County in 2008. She is a White Bear Lake high school grad, class of ’74, and earned her undergrad degree from Drake University on a music scholarship. She received her law degree from the University of Iowa.
Her late father was Kenneth J. Maas Jr., also a Washington County judge, who served the bench from 1980 to 2001. They were the first father-daughter trial judge team in the country. Maas likes to point out that their two careers spanned 64.2 years. “That’s over a half century of Maas’ on the bench,” she declared.
Asked which case she considers her most significant, without hesitation, Maas said the highly publicized railroad lawsuit in Anoka County.
That case, which went all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court, involved a multi-million-dollar verdict against Burlington Northern/Sante Fe railroad in 2008. Families sued the railroad after four young adults were killed in a 2003 car-train collision at the Ferry Street crossing in Anoka. After a six-week trial, the jury pinned most of the blame on the railroad and ordered an award of $21.6 million. But it didn’t stop there. Maas tacked on another $4.2 million for the railroad’s “staggering misconduct” and evidence tampering. Those “shenanigans” resulted in the largest sanctions against a railroad at that time.
“That became a pretty important order around the country,” Maas recalled, and was the biggest of her career. In 2011, the year the controversial case was finally settled, she was named Trial Judge of the Year by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
She is also proud of serving on the Board of Judicial Standards for 13 years, tapped by then Gov. Mark Dayton to review complaints lodged against judges and recommend disciplinary action.
Many outside interests
Her interests outside the courtroom helped offset what Maas describes as “crushingly long hours” cranking out orders. “It’s more challenging these days to be a judge. Zoom court is horribly inefficient, and has created a huge backlog of cases, but it’s here to stay. COVID profoundly changed our world.”
Those interests: music, travel, photography, and “eating my husband’s wonderful meals,” kept her balanced on the bench, Maas said.
A virtuoso of versatility, Maas is an accomplished bassoon player who performs in a number of community orchestras, as well as an ensemble called Artrio. She is a competitive sailor who grew up racing X-boats on White Bear Lake. She raced an M-16 dubbed “Little Women” with her mother, Ellen “Jibby” Maas. She’s a distance runner who has competed in 22 marathons, one in Berlin the year the wall came down. And she is a published wildlife photographer, with a particular fondness for birds and, more specifically, loons.
Person behind ‘Loon Chronicles’
Her passion for loons is apparent on the pages of the White Bear Press, which carries a bi-weekly feature by Maas called “Loon Chronicles.”
The collaboration started in 2016 when Maas sent a few favorite photos to the editor. The exceptional pictures chronicling the life of a loon family became a regular and popular addition to the weekly paper.
The column, in fact, has gained attention outside White Bear Lake. Maas and husband Len Pratt, who shares her loon passion, were featured in a 22-minute video titled “The Loon Whisperers” by the Garden Club of America last year (see https://vimeo.com/591433964/46089834bf). The film depicts their personal mission to both expand the lake’s loon population and raise awareness of the birds’ presence on the heavily trafficked lake.
Maas still receives cards and emails from strangers expressing appreciation for “Loon Chronicles,” now in its eighth year. Couples waiting to tie the knot in her chambers notice her wall of loon photos and say they’ve seen “Loon Chronicles.” She recalls an attorney who approached the bench in her courtroom to ask, “ow the chicks are doing?” because he was on vacation and missed the paper.
If not for her beloved loons, Maas admits it would be tougher to cope on the bench.
“This whole loon thing has made my whole judge thing much more manageable,” Maas said in the Garden Club video. “If you take everything you see and read seriously, you would crumble. You savor watching papa loon delivering a fish. It makes a murder trial more manageable in your mind because we have these stolen moments of joy.”
They’ve witnessed sad events like when a chick choked to death on a fish or was snatched by an eagle, or when the loon eggs were devoured by turtles. “We learn that life is fragile and precious,” Maas said in the video. “We must celebrate what we have and focus on the positive. And we should be grateful we have loons on White Bear Lake.
“It’s amazing how much people love these birds,” she noted. “It touches something deep.”
