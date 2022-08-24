Outhouse archeologist digs up more than dirt

 

Mark Youngblood uses tools like shovels and trowels to excavate outhouse pits. He starts with a slender, 5.5-foot-long steel probe to feel for glass or soil that is different from the surrounding area and maps out the spot from there. His best find was a St. Paul Bottling Works soda bottle.

 Contributed

You could call Mark Youngblood a bottle diviner of sorts. Instead of divining for water, he probes for glassware and other artifacts. And he does it around turn-of-the-century privy sites. 

Seems the outhouse hole was a favorite place to dispose of household trash back in the day. 

