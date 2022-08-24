Outhouse archeologist digs up more than dirt

You could call Mark Youngblood a bottle diviner of sorts. Instead of divining for water, he probes for glassware and other artifacts. And he does it around turn-of-the-century privy sites.
Seems the outhouse hole was a favorite place to dispose of household trash back in the day.
Youngblood collects, swaps and sells bottles and other relics he’s uncovered in digs near homes built pre-1910. He figures he’s excavated about 1,800 pits around Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, a hobby that started decades ago when he discovered an old dump in Dellwood.
Glass bottles embossed with the names of local brewing companies are a favorite find. The more local the company, the more valuable the object.
The amateur archeologist unearthed several interesting specimens recently at a dig near an old house under renovation on Murray Avenue. Included among the booty were intact bottles from Schmidt, Hamm’s and Yoerg’s breweries in St. Paul and a bottle embossed with “Kickapoo Sagwa Stomach Liver and Kidney Renovator.”
A Google search indicates Kickapoo Indian Medicine (as etched on one side of the bottle) was registered in the U.S. Patent Office in July 1882.
The indications, or uses, for the medicinal product as provided on its packaging: “Cures Dyspepsia, Sick Headache, Sour Stomach, Loss of Appetite, Heartburn, Depression, Neuralgia, Female Disorders, Liver Complaint, Constipation, Indigestions, Rheumatism, Impure Blood, Jaundice, Bilious Attacks, Fever and Ague, and all Diseases of the Stomach, Liver, Kidneys and the Blood.”
Youngblood, White Bear Mariner Class of ’81, is self-employed as a scrap metal and used appliance dealer. Most of his spare time is spent digging for buried treasure, which to him consists of items no one has heard of.
“I want obscure stuff that few people knew existed,” Youngblood explained. He shares treasures with property owners, but most people don’t want the stuff. Some items have been donated to historical societies, some items find a place on a display shelf in his White Bear home and some are sold. He couldn’t name a favorite item, but rare soda bottles unearthed in a Menomonie dig have proved most valuable.
A common question he’s asked is “Does it stink?” A century of natural composition has eliminated any smell or evidence of waste material, Youngblood said.
“The bottom of an outhouse pit contains the ‘night’ soil. That’s where everything sunk in the pit. It contains glass and seeds that have been processed, if you get my meaning,” he added. “That’s where we dig more carefully.” The ‘we’ includes Youngblood’s digging buddy, Brian Mann. They will sometimes dig two to three pits a day.
Bottles aren't the only treasures in the pits, considering latrines were the all-purpose disposal systems of the day. Youngblood has found dentures, breast pumps, glass buttons, worn-out shoes and buckets of brass. The latter was likely brass stolen from the Pacific Northern Railroad in Brainerd that was thrown in the hole to hide the crime.
“We pulled up big chunks of brass brake shoes, bushings and pipe fittings from trains. We learned that railroad detectives, called ‘dicks’, caught a guy stealing brass and he was fired. We think this guy heard about it and threw his brass down the pit. That paid for our gas back and forth to Brainerd,” Youngblood said.
He also recalled a doll’s head he found in the late ’90s in Elk River that probably dated back to the early 1900s. Its owner was a great-grandmother, still alive, who said the find solved a longtime mystery from her childhood. Her cousin from Chicago had come to visit when her doll disappeared. She surmised that he broke it and threw it down outhouse pit.
“Every outhouse pit is an unintentional time capsule,” Youngblood pointed out.
Youngblood is always looking for the opportunity to explore a new site. Pre-1910 property owners who’d like to contact him about exploring their site for hidden treasures can call 651-329-0815. He’s not interested in bottles after 1910. “They’re bland and generally worthless,” he noted. Utility companies are contacted regarding buried pipes and cables before a dig.
