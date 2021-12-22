For the first time in her life, Jo Emerson will be responsible only for herself after her last City Council meeting in January.
Widowed last year, White Bear Lake’s mayor did not run for re-election, deciding it was time to pass the baton.
"I’m starting a new chapter," Emerson said. "I have no idea what the future holds, but the unknown is not scary. I won’t be bored." That may be hard to believe from a mayor who "never said no," according to longtime former City Manager Mark Sather.
"Jo broke a lot of (glass) ceilings," observed Sather. "She was a champion for women’s rights and individual rights even before she became mayor." And her response in the affirmative to any request made Emerson "a pleasure to work with."
"The mayor represented the city’s interests in a positive way on a statewide and national level," Sather added. "Jo did that more than any other mayor I worked with, and I worked with seven."
The list of accomplishments and significant events during Emerson’s tenure is long. She served as president of the Minnesota Mayor’s Association and League of Minnesota Cities. She read to elementary students, spoke to high schoolers about local government, attended DARE graduations and was a keynote speaker at Girl’s State for seven years. She lead the city through major projects like Boatworks Commons, the boardwalk and senior housing, and issues like climate change and the never-ending lake level lawsuit, to name a few.
Growing up an Army "brat," Emerson has a soft spot for veterans and is a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She was there when Medal of Honor recipients went ice fishing on White Bear Lake and got goosebumps when one put his medal in her hand. "That was extremely meaningful," she said.
Calling her 12 years as mayor the highlight of her life, Emerson ticked off other special memories in an interview at the Press office. On her list: Re-creation of the Economic Development Corporation, driving the Zamboni at the new Sports Center ribbon-cutting, attending the fire academy, even rappelling Station No. 2’s tower in the dark (and she’s afraid of heights), and welcoming new homeowners to Habitat for Humanity housing.
Emerson recalled a memorable phone call from a grateful Somali woman who moved her family into one of the Habitat homes. The woman had just become a U.S. citizen and called Emerson to tell her she cast her first vote in an election for her.
She stood on the roof of City Hall for a video shoot the year White Bear won a “Best Town in Minnesota” award. “I was always up for stuff,” she laughed.
Emerson mentioned the time she and U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum spoke to a ninth grade class on the workings of government. “A young lady asked us if we’d always dreamed of being in elected office. We looked at each other and burst out laughing,” the mayor said. “It was the last thing we ever thought we’d do.”
Yet Emerson admits to always being a “political nerd” who watched national conventions “gavel to gavel” as a kid. She revealed that she’s been asked to run for state office, but her heart has always been in small-town government.
As an unexpected recognition of her retirement, McCollum had a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in the mayor’s honor Dec. 3. Another politician, Rep. Ami Wazlawik, read a proclamation to City Council from the Minnesota House congratulating the mayor on her years of service and her tireless support of education, water conservation and environmental issues.
A breast cancer survivor, mother of four children and grandmother of 11, Emerson said she’s blessed to have a wonderful family, as well as a city family that has always been supportive.
She couldn’t gush enough about city staff. “They love this city. It’s not a job to them but a way of life,” Emerson said. “I’ve always been impressed with their dedication.”
Asked if she thinks the political climate is changing, the mayor was blunt when she said the rhetoric is getting ugly. “It’s difficult to have dialogue. I’ve been sworn at and called names, even though I don’t have a vote. (White Bear is a charter city with a “weak council,” meaning the mayor does not vote.) I worry that the civility is gone.”
She feels partisan politics are creeping into local government, and Emerson finds that trend alarming.
“And don’t get me started on the mask mandate (during the pandemic). I have no tolerance for people who fight that. I couldn’t be with my husband when he died.”
The mayor also chaired the Rush Line policy advisory committee, a position she accepted by default. People assume she is pro-Rush Line, although Emerson claims no one ever asked her position. She said there are things she likes and things she doesn’t like about the project. As for opponents’ claims that crime will increase, the mayor said it already exists in White Bear, “and they come in a car.”
Above all, she does want the town to stay safe, Emerson said, noting a remodeled public safety building is a huge step in that direction, another project she championed.
Now that she’s retiring, Emerson will continue exploring her family roots as a genealogy buff and may pick up more volunteer hours with the White Bear Historical Society. “I love history,” said Emerson, who visited Plymouth rock over Thanksgiving with two of her children and six grandchildren. She shared the fact her ancestors crossed the Atlantic on a ship called “Fortune” in 1621 and founded Chatham, Massachusetts. The family attended the 400th anniversary celebration of the Pilgrims’ first Thanksgiving.
At a reception for Emerson at Boatworks Commons community room earlier this month, Sather talked about the retiring mayor and her accomplishments. “It’s fitting we are in this building because of the challenges we had (with the Boatworks Commons project),” he said. “There was a time no one liked this project.” Sather told Emerson, “It’s been an honor to work with you. Thanks so much for what you did. And to your family, you get her back now.”
As for the civic-minded mayor, she is grateful for a job “that gave me opportunity to do things.” If there’s a regret, it’s that she didn’t build a Pioneer Manor South. “It’s been a lot of fun, but it’s time to do something else while I still can,” Emerson said. “I look forward to not having any responsibility. I expect it will still be a full-time job.”
