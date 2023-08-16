The city of Lino Lakes will pay $468,258 to complete plans and specifications for the extension of Otter Lake Road. The Otter Lake Road master plan study was completed in December 2022. The study identified the preferred alignment for the extension of Otter Lake Road from Main Street (CSAH 14) to its intersection with 24th Avenue.
The project is currently identified in the city’s long-range financial plan for construction in 2025. Phase 1 stormwater improvements are scheduled for construction in 2024. The project would include the extension of trunk sanitary sewer and water main, storm sewer and regional ponding, pedestrian/bicycle facilities along with the roadway. The project length is approximately ¾ of a mile. The preliminary estimated cost is $8.4 million.
