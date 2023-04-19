Opportunities to experience native culture

A dancer at a previous event hosted by the American Indian Education Department at White Bear Lake High School.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

The greater White Bear Lake community will provide two worthwhile opportunities to learn more about Native American tradition and protocols, including the chance to experience a powwow, or Wacipi, on May 6.

As the community at large learns about their culture, members of the Native population will also have the important chance to meet other Native families, which can be difficult in the suburbs. “It’s an amazing opportunity to connect with other Native families and grow our Native community support within (the area),” said Jennifer Murray, a Native parent who lives in Mahtomedi. “I am very excited for the upcoming powwow!”

