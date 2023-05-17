On May 14 at approximately 11:37 p.m. the White Bear Lake Fire Department was called for a residential structure fire at a four unit townhome located in the 2600 block of Aspen Ct.
Upon arrival, officers found one unit fully engulfed and the fire had already spread to a neighboring unit. A resident advised responding officers that someone was unable to escape the home. Fire crews arrived, immediately began suppression efforts, and located one victim inside the home. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital.
