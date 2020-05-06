One marina suing another over location of gas pump

WHITE BEAR LAKE — After years of complaining about a privately owned fuel tank situated on public property, marina manager Brian McGoldrick is suing.
In a motion filed April 3 in District Court, Docks of White Bear Lake (McGoldrick) named Dockside Water Ski Company, doing business as Tally's Dockside, and the city of White Bear Lake as defendants in a lawsuit involving the lakeside gas tank on city right of way at the end of Whitaker Street.
The plaintiff is asking the court to halt installation of the above-ground tank, which was temporarily moved last fall for repairs and upgrades and is in the process of being permanently reinstalled closer to the property line.
According to the filing by McGoldrick's attorney, Nathan Hansen, the gasoline tank violates laws and rules of the state of Minnesota and must be stopped to avoid environmental damage to both marina property and the lake itself.
Placed 2.4 feet from the parcel leased to Docks of White Bear, the tank constitutes a "private nuisance" to the business operation and is an eyesore, added the attorney.
"An even bigger concern is Minnesota Fire Code requires a 5-foot setback from a public right of way for a gas tank like this," Hansen noted. "This one is in the public right of way."
A temporary injunction was requested; however, at a telephone conference April 16, Tally's lawyer Christopher Olson told the judge he was retained only two days earlier and needed more time. The city's representative is Jessica Schwie; she, too, asked the court for more time to assemble necessary evidence in its defenses.
Judge Robyn Millenacker asked defendants if they would voluntarily cease work on the ongoing storage tank project and counsel for Tally's indicated his client would not agree. The judge then ordered both sides to provide affidavits in support of their arguments, giving the plaintiff until noon April 22 and defendants until noon April 27.
In an affidavit filed April 26, Keith Dehnert, president of Dockside Water Ski Company (Tally's), provided the court copies of 1991 and 2004 fuel tank registrations from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, lease documents it holds with the city and a 2005 permit to move a new, larger, 2,000-gallon tank.
Tally's entered into a lease with the city 16 years ago to place a tank on the right of way. Dehnert said neither the plaintiff nor the shopping center owner brought administrative or legal action complaining about the placement of the tank before, noting its location and operation poses no imminent threat or greater harm today than when the plaintiff opened his marina in 2005.
And besides, if there were harm to the plaintiff that could result from "speculated types of situations," the plaintiff could be compensated with money damages, said Olson, Dehnert's attorney.
The size of the city parcel at the end of Whitaker makes it impossible to set the tank back 15 feet from the White Bear Shopping Center Inc. property line. McGoldrick leases land for his marina from the shopping center. According to Dehnert's affidavit, the White Bear Lake fire official determined that the fuel tank was excepted from the setback requirement and was safe.
Olson informed the judge that it is Tally's that will be harmed if the business cannot dispense gasoline to boaters. "The dispensing of gasoline is what sets Tally's apart as a full-service marina," he indicated.
The tank is electronically monitored so that any leak or spill automatically triggers an alert. In the last 16 years, Tally's Dockside has not experienced any reportable spills or leaks.
An affidavit among court documents, however, signed by a Hugo resident who rents a slip at Docks of White Bear states otherwise.
Last September, Josh Berger stated he saw a "huge gasoline spill near the marina, resonating through the entire Commercial Bay. To my knowledge, the only possible source for that much gasoline in the bay at the time was Tally's gas tank."
Tally's owner feels his neighbor's actions have an ulterior motive. In his affidavit, Dehnert said, "It is Tally's belief that the plaintiff's real motive for this action is to attempt to eliminate a competitive advantage held by Tally's due to its status as the only full-service marina that dispenses fuel."
The city's lease agreement with Tally's extends to the end of 2039. The business currently pays 5% of gross income from fuel sales for use of the city land. Included in the agreement is use of riparian rights for placement of a gas dock to distribute gas and transient slips for the public.
For the city's part, legal counsel Schwie wrote that the fuel tank and any other items within its right of way remain subject to the city's jurisdictional authority. She asked the judge to dismiss the complaint while awarding the city costs and disbursements incurred.
Schwie is with the city's legal firm Kennedy & Graven. Olson is with GDO Law in White Bear Lake.
Asked for comment regarding the lawsuit, City Manager Ellen Hiniker replied, "The City maintains its right to lease the parcel and believes that access to a fueling station is an important service to boaters on a major metropolitan lake."
Included in McGoldrick's affidavit is a letter from 2004 from the city fire inspector denying a permit to install the tank, saying it failed to comply with setback requirements. Yet a tank was allowed, the marina manager maintained.
Hiniker explained that upon additional review of applicable regulations, the fire marshal issued a permit to allow placement of the tank at its current location.
A hearing is scheduled May 5 in district court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.