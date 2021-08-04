White Bear Lake resident Joel Johnson was named coach of the USA women’s hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics — six weeks after being named coach for University of St. Thomas as it enters the ranks of Division I next season.
"It is an incredible honor to be given this opportunity as it simply doesn't get any more special as an athlete or a coach than to represent your country at the highest level," Johnson responded in a press release. "I'm very humbled, and consider it a privilege to work with what I know will be a tremendous group of athletes and staff as we prepare for Beijing 2022."
Johnson has been defensive coach for University of Minnesota women's team for 11 years, helping the Gophers win six NCAA titles.
He held the title of interim head coach for the Olympic team for a few months before the Olympic Committee made it official Thursday.
Johnson is also head coach of Team USA for the IIHF World Championship slated for Aug. 20-31 in Calgary, Alberta. He coached Team USA to championships in the 2018 Four Nations Cup and the 2019 IIHF World Championships.
Named in June to the St.Thomas position, Johnson stated that the Tommies’ program has "a great foundation of success, and I look forward to continue building upon that."
He added, "I believe St. Thomas is uniquely positioned to attract and develop the very best student athletes not only from the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, but from across North America. The excellence in educational opportunities along with the campus-life experience is unique and exceptional."
Playing in Division III, St. Thomas has been one of the top MIAC teams for several years. St. Thomas was forced out of the MIAC last year due to its dominance over smaller rivals in most sports.
Johnson and his wife Shannon have a son, Jacob, and a daughter, Megan, who played hockey for Mahtomedi High School and currently plays for Bethel University.
Johnson starred in hockey, soccer and baseball at Bethel University. He started his coaching career heading Bethel’s men’s hockey and women’s soccer teams.
