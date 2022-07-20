At last, the 83-year-old cruiser built by a Norwegian boat builder returned to its roots on White Bear Lake.
With little fanfare but a number of attentive spectators, the Joan II was launched July 7 at Matoska Park.
The event followed four years of painstaking work by owner Pete Sampair, who admitted that restoring old wooden boats is never a moneymaking proposition. “It’s more about restoring memories,” he said, adding, “and continuing the legacy of Johnson Boat Works.”
The old wooden cruiser was built in 1939 by John O. Johnson, the Norwegian immigrant who built racing sailboats out of his Lake Avenue boat works. Most people know her as the “Queen Mary,” renamed by Johnson’s son Walter, aka Buster, after he inherited the boat — the largest on White Bear Lake.
Sampair, who co-owns the boat with Mike Crary, decided to stick with her christened name, Joan II, in honor of the original owners. Johnson used a combination of Jo, which stood for John, and An, for Anna, his second wife, to arrive at Joan. The boat was his second homebuilt cruiser.
A queen’s crown was painted on the stern in recognition of her previous name.
The saga of how the 38-foot Joan II returned to her birthplace began when former owner Howard Nicholson of Port Washington, Wisconsin, announced he was putting the Queen up for sale. Nicholson, who grew up in Birchwood, bought the boat in 1982 from Walter Johnson.
Sampair heard about the sale and called Jason Brown, owner of White Bear Boat Works and stepson of Skip Johnson, John O.’s grandson. The two traveled to Green Bay to see the Queen and struck a deal. She was shipped back on a flatbed truck. That was in 2018.
Sampair prefers not to share how much he’s sunk into the restoration. He did say anonymous benefactors with similar vision helped with the costs.
Assisting with the launch was Steve Gamble, who worked on the boat 52 years ago. He was employed at Johnson Boat Works in high school, helping sand and paint boat bottoms and bringing boats in and out. He thought the cruiser “looks good.”
After her inaugural launch last Thursday, Sampair pulled the boat out of the water. He had planned to take a cruise around the lake but the engine’s idle wasn’t quite right, so she was returned to his warehouse. Brown, who played on the boat as a child, is helping with repairs and maintenance.
The Joan II will be docked in Commercial Bay once the issue is addressed. The boat’s engine, a 5.7 MerCruiser, is the only part that isn’t original, according to Brown. Parts for the old three-cylinder Detroit diesel engine are impossible to find, so the difficult decision was made to replace it.
Sampair hopes to offer boat rides to charitable groups but the cruiser will remain privately owned.
Someday, he might just recreate the trip John O. Johnson and his wife Anne took back in 1940 when they voyaged down the Mississippi River to New Orleans and then on to St. Petersburg, Florida.
“That’s a goal,” Sampair said. “There’s a lot of talk and a lot of great ideas for the boat. For now, I’m just happy as anyone to see her in the water. It’s all about having fun and putting smiles on faces.”
