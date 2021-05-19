WHITE BEAR LAKE — Instead of forcing a tenant out of a downtown building, city code will be amended to allow the landlord to rent to a real estate office.
A request by Bree LLC for a variance at 4701 Banning Ave. to increase the amount of ground floor office/professional use to 65% gross square feet and 51% of linear street frontage, when code allows only 30% for each, was denied by City Council. But the landlord didn't give up.
The building's owners, Gretchen and Christian Peterson of Hugo, explained to council that Summit Pilates was struggling due to the pandemic and needed to downsize. The couple, who acquired the property as an investment in 2018, allowed the studio owner to break the lease for less space, then leased the vacated area to Realty One Group Vertical.
When council heard the request, the realty company was already occupying the space.
The Petersons were unaware of the limit on office space in the central business district. A third tenant, CHE Enterprises, already leased back office space in the T-shaped, 4,200-square-foot building, which counted toward the 30% limit.
The Planning Commission was first to hear the variance request and recommended denial,
noting the code was written to emphasize retail tenants over office users.
City Planner Anne Kane said the 30% limitation was adopted in 2003 during a time when some professional uses were taking over prime street frontage downtown or foot-traffic generating locations. It was during a time of high vacancy and the resulting regulation was a collaboration between building owners, Main Street and the city, she explained.
Landlord Christian Peterson felt the realty office was a good fit for the space, telling council the endeavor offers a collaborative environment that will bring people into downtown.
Realty One Group Vertical owners Bryan Schreier, former CEO of Taylor Corp., and his son Ryan describe the business as a nontraditional brokerage. “Near and dear to our heart is giving back to the communities we serve, and we place a strong importance on bringing in individuals to our team who have a passion for the communities,” they wrote council. “In fact, the very reason we chose White Bear Lake for our second location is because the individuals joining our team want to be downtown to use the space for community-based events.”
Downtown business owner Dale Grambush spoke during the Planning Commission public hearing, opposing the request. He felt it vital to maintain a higher retail percentage to keep downtown attractive.
Kane said it may be time to examine the downtown businesses as the city comes out of the pandemic to find what is an appropriate balance of service and retail.
“The Planning Commission wanted to discuss the future of retail, but none of us know what it will entail. There is hesitancy to make a long-term decision based on speculation,” Kane said.
The city planner told council downtown lost “a handful of retail uses” from COVID but one has “backfilled,” and another opens in a month on Third Street. StrideRite is moving into the former Truly space at Avalon Mall, she said, and Haus Theory will be moving from North St. Paul to the former Evans Music space. There are still two other vacancies, “but it’s not the worst thing to have turnover and provide opportunities for other businesses to come in,” Kane added.
During the council’s public hearing, a familiar name in White Bear spoke on behalf of the Schreiers. Bear booster and director of growth and development at Realty One Group, Jamie Ogden said he’s “already
invested a lot into downtown,” and disagreed with the perceived lack of vibrancy with a realty office. “We plan to hold charitable events and have a showroom to bring people in,” Ogden told council. For example, he plans to hold autograph sessions with professional athletes at the realty office.
Ogden is a former professional baseball player who joined the company a year ago.
Ogden also introduced Kate Johnson, an associate broker who grew up at 10th and Johnson in White Bear. She owns K2 Homes with Heart and “makes it her mission,” she said, to host events that support small businesses and nonprofits such as Safe Haven Foster Shoppe. Johnson is aligned with the Vertical One group and says she is excited about the space and its possibilities. “We want to be an asset,” she assured council.
Council Member Doug Biehn asked staff how the city can move forward with an interim use permit. Kane said the city would have to amend the code. In the end, council agreed to work with the landlord and tenant and allow them an interim use permit that will be revisited in two years. A required text amendment will be drafted in the next 60 days. City Attorney Troy Gilchrist pointed out that the permit does not have to stay with the property, something that concerned Council Member Dan Jones.
“If it doesn’t work out, we’ve lost the percentage of retail space. We can’t go back,” Jones mused. The attorney explained that the city can include a termination date with the permit or word it such that it goes away if the renter leaves the space.
“We can work through the process in the spirit of regulatory flexibility (put in place last year due to COVID),” he said, “and allow them to operate during the interim” until the amended code is approved end of July or early August.
