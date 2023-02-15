WHITE BEAR LAKE — This year marks the 50th trip around the sun for Northeast Residence (NER) and coincides with a new chapter in the nonprofit’s story of supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The White Bear Lake-based organization started the new year by officially merging with Hammer Residences of Wayzata, which itself turns 100 years old in 2023. The unified entity, Hammer & NER, will celebrate the dual anniversaries during its annual “Reach for Ralph” summer fundraiser in June.

