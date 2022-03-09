No surprise: Wakesurf boats make bigger waves

Wakesurfing is a growing sport on area lakes, including White Bear Lake. But are waves created by the powerful boats damaging shorelines and lake habitat?
New research from a University of Minnesota program called the Healthy Waters Initiative suggests wakesurf boats need to operate at least twice as far from shorelines, docks and lake users for their waves to have the same impact as common towboats.
Launched in fall 2020, the study involved testing four different boats in an effort to measure wave height, wave energy and maximum wave power using special sensors on Lake Independence, an 830-acre lake in Maple Plain. Researchers worked at the university’s St. Anthony Falls Laboratory.
Two of the study boats were typical recreational models that pull tubers, water skiers and wakeboarders — a 2004 Larson LXI 210 powered by a 260-horse inboard/outboard and a 2004 20 foot Malibu Response LX with 310 horse inboard engine. The two 2019 Malibu wakesurf boats, 21-foot VLX and 24.5-foot MXZ models, had 450 horsepower V-drive inboard powertrains designed to create massive wakes that can be “surfed” without a tow rope.
Boats were operated at four distances from the shoreline in the study: 225, 325, 425 and 625 feet, under various conditions at speeds of 10 to 11 mph to create the largest wake possible or at planing speeds of 20 mph.
Results showed the two Malibu Wakesetter boats, which can cost anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000 new, produced the largest waves. The longer, heavier wakesurf boat, the 5,500-pound Malibu Wakesetter MXZ, produced the highest waves. Researchers also observed that full ballast tanks versus empty ballast tanks had little impact on maximum wave height, wave energy or wave power for the two wakesurf boats.
Also tested was an aftermarket wake shaper by Swell Wakesurf attached to the Malibu Response LX that had “measurable impact” on wave characteristics, suggesting these products installed on non-wakesurfing boats can create wake waves similar to wakesurfing boats.
The wakesurf Malibus produced wave heights two to three times higher than the non-wakesurf boats. The waves were also more powerful, meaning it took longer for them to dissipate.
Researchers concluded that operational distances greater than 425 feet were needed to decrease wave height, energy and power of the wakesurf boats to levels similar to the non-wakesurf boats operating 225 feet from shore.
According to the Minnesota DNR’s website, damage from a boater’s wake is treated the same as damage caused by an actual collision. Staying at least 200 feet from shore or other structures can reduce the likelihood a boat’s wake will cause damage. Boats that create an artificial wake may require more distance to lower the impact, noted the website.
Minnesota law requires 200 feet between boats and shore or other structures.
Wakesurf boats and the wakes they create are controversial. Two years ago, state legislators debated whether to regulate wakesurfing boats, with some groups claiming 200 feet is not enough to protect habitat and people from the large waves.
Two bills were introduced in 2020 to both regulate wake surfing within 200 feet of a shoreline and ban the sport on a lake or bay smaller than 50 acres. Nothing happened in the Legislature, but the U of M study was launched to study the impact. The research was supported by crowdfunding.
“Bottom line, a wake boat produces the same energy at 425 feet as a regular boat at 200 feet,” noted Scott Costello, board member of the White Bear Lake Conservation District. The district contributed $2,000 to the peer-reviewed study and discussed its conclusions at the board’s February meeting. They agreed to take a “wait-and-see” position on the findings.
Costello suggested the board wait to see what happens, if anything, at the Legislature or on Lake Minnetonka before considering ordinance changes regarding distance from other watercraft. “We already have an ordinance that covers proximity of boats, and it’s not necessarily enforceable,” Costello said.
It was noted the study did not address the impact wakesurfing has on shorelines or how propeller wash might dredge up lake bottoms. Those topics were promised for another study if money becomes available.
Dellwood board member Meredith Walburg pointed out the “unanswered questions” regarding erosion. “I’m not convinced we have a problem with erosion on White Bear Lake,” she said. “The waves attenuate fast.”
Because of the district’s interest, Chairman Bryan DeSmet asked Walburg to summarize the board’s questions to pass along to Jeffrey Marr, the lab’s associate director of engineering and facilities.
Anyone interested in reading the 100-page report can access it at https://tinyurl.com/2kcjsw3s
— Debra Neutkens
