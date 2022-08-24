‘No parking’ signs ordered for restaurant dock

WHITE BEAR LAKE — To solve the problem of unhappy boaters at one marina, a neighboring marina has been told to place ‘No parking’ signs on its southernmost dock. Public cleats must also be removed on the south side of the dock to dissuade visitors from mooring.
Those conditions were placed on Tally’s Dockside owners after a boat owner renting a slip from Docks of White Bear next door complained to the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) board (“Tight quarters make for unhappy boaters in Commercial Bay,” July 27). He couldn’t get his pontoon out on music nights at Tally’s and felt ignored when people double-parked at the dock were asked to move.
WBLCD Director Mark Ganz, chair of the lake utilization committee, said a letter was drafted with help from district counsel Alan Kantrud and mailed to Tally’s owners Aug. 16. The letter asked the owners, Keith and Jan Dehnert, to remove cleats on the south side of the dock and to post signage. The letter also requested their main dock be straightened, per the original diagram approved by the board and “not be banana shaped,” Ganz added.
The Mahtomedi director informed the board at its Aug. 16 meeting he had talked to Rick Juba, assistant city manager, about the dock, which sits in front of public right of way. The authorized dock usage area (ADUA) at the end of Whitaker Street is leased to Tally’s by the city. He was told the dock can be used for servicing boats only in the ADUA and not for parking.
“That dock is used for nothing but parking,” Ganz said. “We have photos of boaters parking four deep. It is causing an issue.”
Board members were also alerted to complaints involving jet skis rented to the public by a company already offering pontoon and runabout rentals at Matoska Park.
“It’s a VRBO (vacation rental by owner) for boats, and they’re getting popular,” Ganz said. He pointed out that the rental company did not obtain approval for jet skis. He promised a phone call to the owners telling them to ‘cease and desist’ until WBLCD receives proof of liability insurance.
Another local company called SilverFinn Kayaking rents kayaks on White Bear, Square Lake and Silver Lake. The company drops off and picks up the kayaks, which can be rented in three- and five-hour increments.
“We’ve never had to deal with this (type of business) before,” Ganz said. “We’re not sure how to regulate it, but this is coming.”
