‘No parking’ signs ordered for restaurant dock

The White Bear Lake Conservation District wants ‘no parking’ signs posted at Tally’s southernmost dock to avoid space conflicts with the neighboring marina.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — To solve the problem of unhappy boaters at one marina, a neighboring marina has been told to place ‘No parking’ signs on its southernmost dock. Public cleats must also be removed on the south side of the dock to dissuade visitors from mooring. 

Those conditions were placed on Tally’s Dockside owners after a boat owner renting a slip from Docks of White Bear next door complained to the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) board (“Tight quarters make for unhappy boaters in Commercial Bay,” July 27). He couldn’t get his pontoon out on music nights at Tally’s and felt ignored when people double-parked at the dock were asked to move. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.