No more public boat cleats

Wondering what happened to the tie-up cleats on the city’s public docks?
City Manager Lindy Crawford says cleats for transient use were removed due to incidents of theft from private boats and trespassing. Gates will also be installed on the docks to protect marina renters’ private property.
“The city’s marina is not supported by tax dollars, but rather by those who privately rent slips from the city,” Crawford noted. “We realize the cleats were regularly used, so we are analyzing other locations on the lake for a dedicated transient dock use.”
The city manager added transient dock users often tied their boats to the cleats and left them overnight or for significant lengths of time.
In other news regarding the Commercial Bay area, the city has purchased composite furniture for the boardwalk to replace the Adirondack chairs. “The composite furniture will match the existing wood furniture and last much longer,” Crawford said, “making it a wise investment for public use.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.