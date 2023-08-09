No more public boat cleats

Boat cleats like this are no longer allowed on city public docks.

 Carter Johnson | Press Publications

Wondering what happened to the tie-up cleats on the city’s public docks? 

City Manager Lindy Crawford says cleats for transient use were removed due to incidents of theft from private boats and trespassing. Gates will also be installed on the docks to protect marina renters’ private property. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.