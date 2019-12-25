WHITE BEAR LAKE — The jury is still out on corridor realignment options for the Bruce Vento Trail.
After public meeting No. 3 last month to help Ramsey County narrow options from three to two between Highway 96 and County Road J, comments are still being analyzed, according to Scott Yonke, director of planning and development for the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The three options are shown on the accompanying map. All three avoid the downtown corridor.
“The downtown area doesn't physically have enough room (for a trail) without having too much impact on the railway corridor and public infrastructure,” Yonke said. “So we're having to look at other areas.”
Eventually the county hopes to narrow the routes to one, hopefully within the next six months.
Walkability advocate Mike Brooks, who also co-chairs the Lake Links Association, said he's not giving up on a downtown option.
“There are many examples in this country of trains that go very fast less than 20 feet from a trail. All they have between them is a metal fence,” he said. Brooks feels the county missed an opportunity to negotiate with Minnesota Commercial in 2017 when the state anted up to pay for new tracks. “There was an assumption years ago that the rail line would be gone and the trail could run south to north. I don't understand why legislators supported them (Minnesota Commercial) without asking for an easement in return.”
There are two regional trail projects underway for the Bruce Vento extension: Buerkle Road to Hwy. 96 and Hwy. 96 to County Road J. Once completed, the project will fill a major gap in the National U.S. Bike Route 41 for connections north of Ramsey County to Duluth.
The design for Buerkle Road to Highway 96 is 30% done as planners consider long-term trail improvements, amenity needs and a Rush Line connection. Segments of the trail plan were displayed at an open house Nov. 19 at the county library. That section of trail is broken into three segments: Buerkle Road to Hoffman Road; Hoffman Road to Highway 61 at Goose Lake and, finally, Goose Lake to Highway 61/White Bear Avenue. To view the segments, go to: https://tinyurl.com/vn62tut
The Bruce Vento Trail is a highly popular multiuse trail corridor in Ramsey County that extends 13 miles from the east side of downtown St. Paul to the north county line in White Bear Township. The southern seven-mile segment was completed in 2005 from St. Paul to Buerkle Road in White Bear Lake on former Burlington Northern/Santa Fe railway. The remaining six miles of trail was planned to be constructed on that railway; however, this section of trail remains undeveloped because the railway remains active.
