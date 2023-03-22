A nightclub on the shores of White Bear Lake was a favorite haunt of the notorious back in the 1930s. 

Gangsters like Frank “Jelly” Nash, John Dillinger and Machine Gun Kelly were known to visit the Plantation Night Club, as evidenced by rumored armed guards at the door. Alvin “Creepy” Karpis was another likely visitor, since his gang, Fred and Arthur “Doc” Barker and their mother, Kate, aka “Ma” Barker, stayed nearby in Bald Eagle (1932) and Dellwood (1933) cottages.

