A nightclub on the shores of White Bear Lake was a favorite haunt of the notorious back in the 1930s.
Gangsters like Frank “Jelly” Nash, John Dillinger and Machine Gun Kelly were known to visit the Plantation Night Club, as evidenced by rumored armed guards at the door. Alvin “Creepy” Karpis was another likely visitor, since his gang, Fred and Arthur “Doc” Barker and their mother, Kate, aka “Ma” Barker, stayed nearby in Bald Eagle (1932) and Dellwood (1933) cottages.
“The area became a haven for gangsters,” according to Sara Hanson, executive director of the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. “They would check in at the Plantation to see who was in town and if any big jobs were being planned.”
The reason for their indifference, Hanson explained, was a public policy adopted by St. Paul Police Chief John O’Connor. “He had a layover agreement. Gangsters would be safe as long as they behaved. They had to check in at the police station and promise not to commit crimes.”
Advertised as the “Finest and Coolest Ballroom in the Midwest,” the Plantation opened July 2, 1930. Hanson presented some history of the popular club and how it catered to the “underworld of the Midwest” in a virtual lecture last month.
The property, in the vicinity of Lions Park today, originated as Ramaley’s Boat Works. When owner J.E. Ramaley moved the family’s boat building operation to Lake Minnetonka, the old boathouse turned into a dance hall. Later that year, the building was demolished and replaced with Ramaley’s Winter Garden, a $50,000 dance hall and gambling parlor with parking for 300 cars.
The White Bear Press in 1926 described the building this way: “. . . a fairylike stucco structure in Spanish style, adorned with flags and a blaze of light outside, and inside containing a spacious dancing pavilion, the fruition of a beautiful dream in which nothing even to the smallest details has been forgotten or overlooked. The terra cotta color scheme is heightened by myriads of colored lights, baskets of flowers along the wall and graceful hanging chandeliers, while the slightly arched ceiling suggests the ‘grand salon’ of a gigantic Atlantic liner.”
At the end of 1927 and for a short time, it was known as the New Pershing Inn. Bands were brought in from Chicago and elsewhere. They served a chicken supper for $4 per plate and stayed open until 3 a.m. “That (late hour) seemed intense for that time period, but it was the roaring ’20s,” Hanson said. “We don’t know what happened, but the business went back to the Ramaley family in 1928 and became the White Bear Castle.” Ads in the White Bear Press promoted bands for the Castle like Walt and His Hoodlums and Mel and his Harmony Bears. Larry Johnson was manager. People may remember him as manager of the Sandbar and Beach Tavern.
In 1930, right before the Fourth of July, the Plantation opened with an invitation-only premier party and music provided by an orchestra from New York. “The sign was really high and really big. We think it was meant to be seen across Goose Lake by Hwy. 61,” Hanson pointed out. The manager was Ben Harris, whom Hanson said associated with gangsters.
Again, the Press described the club’s remodeled interior: “Beautiful trees spread their branches, forming a canopy and creating a bower of foliage. The check room is a splendid replica of an old shed, in one corner of the plantation.”
KSTP radio was connected and music broadcast for half an hour each evening, five nights a week.
The Plantation became a hangout for many types of gangsters. In the book by Cynthia Vadnais, “Looking Back on White Bear Lake,” it was noted that gangsters felt safe in White Bear Lake, “partying uproariously at local nightclubs,” much to the ire of FBI head J. Edgar Hoover.
So, were there armed men at the door? “That has always perplexed me,” Hanson said. “Over the years, people reported guards at the door with tommy guns. Some say, ‘No, it wasn’t like that, my parents went there every Saturday night’. It probably depended on who was inside. If someone like John Dillinger was there, there were probably guards at the door.”
Machine Gun Kelly was a likely patron, since he rented an apartment at the nearby Flats. Now the site of the veterans fishing pier next to the VFW, the Flats had six units. The society has oral history from a woman who realized to her dismay that the neighbor who took her husband fishing was Kelly.
Liquor was not supposed to be served at the Plantation — it was Prohibition, after all — but patrons brought in bootlegged booze with the club providing setups. Gambling was also against the law.
Business started to decline rapidly after the heyday of the early ’30s. “The Depression was in full swing; Prohibition was repealed, and the power of the gangsters started to fade,” Hanson said. Harris left the Plantation at the end of 1933. The next year, he was charged with operating a roulette wheel at the club and spent 90 days in the workhouse.
Not quite done, J. E. Ramaley reopened the Plantation in 1935 as a venue for barn dances. Families were welcome, and admission was 35 cents. The building remained open sporadically in the late ’30s, even offering it rent-free. In 1941, the club developed a different reputation. A Black weekly newspaper called the St. Paul Recorder contained for-rent ads for the Plantation.
In 1946, three ex-GIs purchased the building and turned it into the Plantation Playhouse. The community theater seated 400, with plays performed by University of Minnesota students. Tickets cost $1.50. It lasted three seasons.
Another rebirth happened in 1950 when Arthur Allen purchased the property, dismantling most of the main structure. He remodeled the building into a drive-in restaurant named Plantation Boat Livery & Drive-In. A White Bear Press ad in 1954 promoted a menu of chicken in a basket, steak sandwiches, hamburgers and fries, and dairy dip claiming, “Every Bite A Delight.” Allen also rented out boats purchased from Amundson Boat Works. The business closed in 1959.
Interestingly, White Bear Township organized in 1858 on land where the club sat, Hanson said. The city of White Bear Lake bought the property in 1974 and demolished the remaining structure that same year. The Plantation by the lake was history.
