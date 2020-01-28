The Community of Grace Lutheran Church quilters sewed up a storm in 2019, sending 492 quilts to 17 various organizations that will give them to people in need.
The quilters’ secret to philanthropic success is working together in mass production. Two groups meet weekly — one on Monday morning and one on Thursday evening.
The Monday morning group has about 25 participants who each have a job to do, said Pat Ponath, who has been quilting at the church for about 25 years. Each quilt goes through the assembly line and is constructed, tied, pinned and stitched by different quilters. The Monday group is mostly made up of seniors who have been at it for as long as anyone can remember. One member just turned 100 years old.
The ladies launched a second group several years ago to pass on the love of benevolent quilting.
“A couple years ago we started an evening group because we felt the need for something available for younger people and gals (who are) working,” Ponath said. The quilting group is ecumenical and open to anyone in the community, she added. Prior quilting experience is also not necessary. Coordinator Caryl Aanenson joined four years ago after she retired and hadn't quilted before.
“I think quilting gets in your blood,” she said. The ladies enjoy the camaraderie and giving. “It is so heartwarming to be able to give somebody something that is homemade and it's theirs,” she explained.
The group is known in the area and receives all the fabric it needs through donations.
“It is just amazing how much fabric we get in from all over,” Ponath said. Often, it is when a quilter or seamstress passes away. “Anybody who sews usually has quite a bit of fabric on hand,” she noted. The quilters sell quilts a couple of times each year to raise funds for batting, scissors and other supplies. The ladies’ group at the church also funds the quilters’ efforts.
The quilts are given to a variety of organizations locally, regionally and internationally. Often, an organization is chosen because a particular quilter has a connection and knows of the need. Quilt recipients include Bridging, Brittany's Place, Camp Knutson, Camp Wapogassett, Global Health, Journey Home, Lutheran World Relief, Magnuson Christian School, Project Home, local police, Ramsey County Care Center, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Slumberland, Union Gospel Mission, the Veterans Administration, Brooklyn Park Vet Center and Vinland National Center in Loretto, Minnesota.
Ponath and Aanenson recall traveling to Loretto to visit the Vinland Center facility for people with brain damage. They were able to meet a person who was a recipient of one of their quilts. “(She) got up and asked if she could give us a hug, that her quilt meant so much to her,” Aanenson remembered. “She was so pleased with us, and that made us feel good,” Ponath added.
“The more you give the more you get back, in a personal way,” Aanenson said.
