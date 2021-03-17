Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station

This summer, bicyclists using the Lake Links Trail can take respite, fix a tire or tighten a bolt in a new pavilion financed by a local company and designed and built by local volunteers.
White Bear Township is pouring the concrete pad and has committed to maintain the shelter, located at Bellaire Beach on the south side of the lake.
The rest stop is a year behind schedule due to COVID and a lumber shortage, but back on track for spring construction. Its vision started a few years back when Lake Links Co-Chair Mike Brooks approached Saputo Plant Manager Eric Hickman, who has since relocated out of state, through the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce. Interest in the project was mutual.
The global dairy mix company has a legacy grant program that invests in community sport and health facilities. According to Saputo’s website, the objective of the grant program is to build a lasting legacy through local projects in communities where its employees live, work and play.
Long story short, the White Bear Lake company gave Lake Links a $25,000 grant to build the pavilion, the largest dollar amount it gives.
“The project is a big deal for Saputo,” noted Mary Hoff, a Lake Links board member from Grant. “It is a one-of-a-kind in their portfolio of how legacy funding has been used around the world, and it’s highly likely that people from Dallas corporate and Canada corporate will appear at the ribbon-cutting for Saputo Station.”
The structure is designed to resemble an 1880’s train depot. It will include a bike repair station, information kiosk and, hopefully, a metal bike rack in the outline of the William S. Crooks, Minnesota’s first steam engine.
“We have the quote and the money as part of Saputo’s grant,” said Steve Wolgamot, Brooks’ other half at the trail association and co-designer of the structure. “But we have to build the shelter first.”
Volunteers with the White Bear Lake Rotary Club will provide carpentry skills for the project. Leading the group is Mark Sather, former White Bear Lake city manager. Cedar planking and timbers will be used for the shelter, which will probably have a green metal roof. Hoff noted the township chose to place the shelter in the southeast corner of the park, close to South Shore Boulevard. The old picnic pavilion at the same spot was torn down.
The township agreed to take care of the shelter and is “graciously doing the pad,” Brooks said. “They’ve been very easy to work with; it’s such a wonderful thing.”
Proud of the work they’ve done, Wolgamot said the station “will be beautiful. I say that with all unreasonable modesty as a designer,” he quipped. His Mahtomedi neighbor, Bryan Gatzlaff, is a retired architect who helped with the design. He will be overseeing construction in place of Wolgamot, who stepped down for health reasons.
There is another recent addition to the station design: A memorial to a popular Washington Square bartender who loved the outdoors.
“A bike maintenance station dedicated to Efrain Santiago was just approved,” Brooks announced.
The idea was proposed by a former co-worker of Santiago, Andre Lima, who is leading the fundraising effort to pay for the memorial. Lima contacted Brooks around the one-year anniversary of Santiago’s death in 2019 saying his friends would like to install a repair station along the trail, inscribed in his honor.
“Santiago was a bike guy and well-loved in the community,” Brooks said. “We asked Saputo if the maintenance memorial could be under their roof. They said ‘yes.’ It speaks volumes about the company. Most corporations wouldn’t want to share that. It’s a classy thing for Saputo to do.”
