Next step demolition for new music center

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A request for five variances was approved for the new McNeely Music Center at 4910 Hwy. 61.
The current building, a former realty office, will be demolished and replaced with a two-story music center on the same footprint. Recording and teaching studios are planned with a main floor lobby/reception area and upstairs meeting room.
Variances are for front and side yard setbacks, parking stalls and a variance from the 50% limit on use of metal panels as the primary exterior building material. That number will be 69%. An architect for the applicant said the metal is a high-quality material with a champagne sheen.
“Staff is confident the building will look quite elegant,” said Samantha Crosby, planning and zoning coordinator.
A parking variance keeps the stall number at 18. A review of city files showed the parking lot east of the site was dedicated to the city as a joint venture of the previous owner and Bill Foussard, owner of the White Bear Country Inn.
Crosby told City Council April 12 staff had just received a letter of support from Foussard for the project. Council Member Bill Walsh said he was relieved to see the hotel owner is in favor. “If anyone has a parking complaint, it should be the hotel,” he noted.
Council Member Dan Jones said the music center is a welcome addition to the arts district, a comment echoed by the mayor. “The idea of a modern, state-of-the-art music center is a great addition to White Bear Lake,” said Mayor Dan Louismet.
The center is being financed by the Manitou Fund, a private foundation based in White Bear Lake.
Council also conducted the following business at last week’s meeting:
• Approved Tice Estate preliminary plat at 1788 Highway 96 E. The plan was revised to reduce units by two with no homeowners association. One lot will be subdivided into five to include the original homestead, two twin homes and two single-family homes.
All lots meet code for size, width and setbacks. A 60-foot wide paved pedestrian easement accesses Columbia Park to the west. The developer will pay for paving. It has not been determined who will maintain the path.
Council Member Heidi Hughes noted that the previous application, a planned unit development, was more limiting regarding size of the homes and floor plan, alluding to the fact there could be even more people living under the current scenario, meaning parking could still be an issue on the cul-de-sac. That was a source of contention with the former plan, which failed to garner approval.
Walsh added that there is vacation work to do south of Clarence Street for a future agenda.
• Awarded bid for the 2022 pavement rehabilitation project to Park Construction Co. for $2,435,000. The project includes 2 miles of mill and overlay and 0.9 miles of full reconstruction west of Hwy. 61 and north of Hwy. 96. The city received five bids. The project should start mid-May or after road restrictions are lifted by MnDOT.
• Authorized general obligation bond sale in amount of $3,025,000 for the street improvement project. Funding for debt service will come from a tax levy and special assessments to benefitting property owners. Finance Director Kerri Kindsvater said the annual tax levy will range from $199,000 to $203,000 over the 15-year life of the bond.
• Proclaimed Arbor Day as May 19. This year, city staff and volunteers will replace dead and diseased trees in Weyerhaeuser Park, 1705 Ninth St. The city is committed to maintaining its urban forest, said Public Works Director Paul Kauppi. Arbor Day recognizes the importance of trees.
• Approved use of Railroad Park for a free Army band concert 7 p.m. July 11.
• Recognized departing environmental advisory commission member Bob Winkler. He’s served as a volunteer member since 2018.
• Approved Big Wood Brewery request to use the public parking lot on Third Street for a German festival noon to 10 p.m. April 23. Walsh joked he’d like to propose an amendment that they remain in White Bear Lake. “It’s a bummer they’re leaving,” he said. The brewery is moving to Garceau’s Corner in Vadnais Heights.
• Heard from City Manager Lindy Crawford that 2022 is proving a busy one for the planning department. First-quarter numbers show 496 permits have been issued with a value of $28,045,000. In 2021, 531 permits were pulled totaling $11,136,000.
Of the total, three large projects account for $22.4 million: a $15 million mechanical HVAC permit for North Campus; a Level Up Academy storm shelter for $6 million; and a fire suppression permit at North for $1,430,000. “It’s a record year already,” Crawford told council.
— Debra Neutkens
