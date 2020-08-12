A man of strong faith, Gene Johnson maintains a long list of philosophies and wisdoms that center on a common theme: the power of prayer.
The publisher emeritus of Press Publications believes in trusting the Lord, to turn problems over to Him and to be patient. Johnson also abides by a conviction that “you can’t outgive God,” and strives for a life of philanthropy.
The longtime newspaper man shared his many personal insights at his 84th birthday party earlier this year in Florida, his place of residence in the winter with wife Kathy. This year has another special meaning for the couple: They are celebrating 50 years of of newspapering in White Bear Lake.
There have been highlights, like meeting five U.S. presidents and global travel on behalf of journalism. He even sat at the table in the Oval Office during Jimmy Carter’s administration.
“President Carter wanted to know what small-town newspapers were thinking about. There were six of us,” Johnson recalled. “A breathtaking experience.” For the record, he considers himself an Independent.
Johnson has also been invited to speak in Kenya, Eastern Europe and the South Pacific under the Asia Foundation, Voice of America, UNESCO and the Gannett Foundation. He was among a half-dozen publishers invited to South Africa to learn about apartheid.
And there have been lowlights, like losing an infant son and then his first wife to diabetes at age 30.
For the most part, “Life has been good,” said Johnson while reminiscing about the past half-century.
Most of his adult life has been devoted to one principle: A commitment to the First Amendment. Freedom of the press is a basic liberty written into the Constitution that Johnson strongly defends.
It’s what keeps him going. “I have a commitment to communication, both print and digital,” Johnson said. “You don’t just throw years of experience away or put it on a shelf.”
Though he sold the White Bear Press and its sister publications to son Carter 10 years ago, Johnson still keeps an office at Press headquarters on Bloom Avenue and still writes editorial columns.
More of his role these days, however, comes as management advice. “I read the financials and critique the papers for content and design. I make suggestions,” he said. “I have total confidence in Carter. He had a broad background of experience when he came to Press, working in many different roles in the newspaper business over the years, and also with other companies and organizations.”
The successful family publishing business has grown from humble beginnings to ownership of 22 newspapers in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including two printing plants.
It all started in White Bear Township, where Gene grew up, adopted by a family named Johnson who instilled in him a work ethic at an early age. He picked radishes at the LaVallee produce farm at age 8. At age 16, he worked for White Bear Press owner Aaron Litman, hauling bulk paper up the stairs for the printing press, then located on the second floor of the Getty Building, and casting ads in lead type. At 18, he was married and at 20, owned his first newspaper in Atwater, Minnesota. In 1966 he purchased the Olivia Times Journal.
How Gene wound up owning the White Bear Press is a story he’s fond of telling.
A widowed Mrs. Litman called him at 2 a.m. one night in tears. It was 1969. The newspaper was failing, and she needed help. Would he consider buying it?
“I asked Mrs. Litman to invite five business people for coffee at Jantzen’s restaurant and hotel — now the Country Inn. After small talk, I asked the group what they thought of me buying the paper? Four of five said I wouldn’t be successful. The equipment was outdated, it was too run down and competition had moved in. Only the local banker said he’d do anything he could to help.”
“We need a community newspaper,” the late Dick Long told Johnson.
He bought the paper from Mrs. Litman on Feb. 1, 1970.
There were times when publishing the Press was a struggle, then things became positive, Johnson said.
He purchased two more papers in 1973 and changed his business model to voluntary pay. “Phil Bonin convinced us to go free. Phil was my sales guy for 31 years.”
Johnson credits loyal employees like Bonin for making the newspaper successful. “Dedicated employees have been the key to our success. The community has also been supportive and complimentary,” he added. Most of all though, he credits his “remarkable partner,” Kathy, for her invaluable input and support over the years.
In “semi-retirement,” the couple enjoy spending time at their lakeside condo during the summer and aboard the Front Page, their yacht, in the winter. For the past 19 years, the snowbirds have used a Ft. Myers marina as home base. They welcome friends and family on their motor yacht and love to entertain. The couple have also hosted 27 foreign exchange students in their home.
Son Carter said Gene’s credibility in the community he loves comes from his ability to sell his ideas and his amazing energy. “Results oriented, he mobilizes others to action,” Carter observed. “He is outgoing and socially at ease with a wide range of people. And decisions he makes are based on logic, facts and common sense.”
Gene admits to insecurities, something he attributes to being adopted as a baby. “It’s why I always have a backup plan,” he said. Added Kathy, “Even though he sometimes jumps in with both feet, he makes sure the water is only lukewarm. It’s why Gene always has a Plan B.”
Through the years, Johnson has served as president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association and three national newspaper associations. Locally, he’s served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in bringing Manitou Days back to life. He was the first chairman of the White Bear cable commission and served on the 916 Foundation and the White Bear Education Foundation. He and Kathy are major donors to the White Bear Town Hall restoration.
In 2008 Gene and Kathy founded the Johnson Center for Journalism at Bethel University. Its mission is to produce culture-shaping Christians in the field of print and digital journalism. Gene has always surrounded himself with mentors and appreciates the opportunity to mentor the next generation of journalists. Bethel is the alma mater of two of their four children, Carter and Stephanie. Gene served on the Bethel Foundation Board and the Board of Trustees, including a term as chair. Kathy also taught music education at the university.
Johnson admits he’s been threatened in his decades of newspaper experience. “When people get angry with a newspaper, the first thing they want to do is kill the messenger,” he said. “It’s important to understand the role of a newspaper, which is to report actual information taking place.”
Looking back on a long career, Kathy is quick to count their blessings. “We are very thankful,” she said.
As he reminded his birthday guests months ago: “Be curious. There are no dumb questions. And don’t forget to pray. For major decisions, before all meetings, and about all problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.