William Kent Krueger begins his day with a cup of dark french roast coffee and 3 hours of writing. With this amount of dedication, it is no wonder he has continued to turn out novels that win both awards and the hearts of his readers.

During Krueger’s childhood his father, a high school English teacher, helped him fall in love with literature. When he was just 18 years old, he was introduced to the works of Ernest Hemingway. From there, he decided he would write the next Great American Novel.

