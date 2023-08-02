William Kent Krueger begins his day with a cup of dark french roast coffee and 3 hours of writing. With this amount of dedication, it is no wonder he has continued to turn out novels that win both awards and the hearts of his readers.
During Krueger’s childhood his father, a high school English teacher, helped him fall in love with literature. When he was just 18 years old, he was introduced to the works of Ernest Hemingway. From there, he decided he would write the next Great American Novel.
After a midlife crisis and research into popular literature genres, he began his fruitful journey into the world of mystery. As Krueger puts it, “It’s a genre whose appeal cuts across all socio-economic levels, all age demographics, [and] all ethnic groups.”
Following a four year learning curve, he finished his first published book, ‘Iron Lake’. This was the beginning of his most famous Cork O’Connor series, which now includes 19 books and a loyal following.
As a full-time writer, Krueger could not imagine his life any other way. “I’ve always wanted to be a writer,” he said. “There was never anything else I really wanted to be.”
Krueger has lived in Minnesota for 43 years, and his appreciation for it shows up throughout his many works. His books showcase the many types of landscapes that can be found in the state, and highlight the local Native American cultures of Minnesota. The Cork O’Connor series takes place in the great northwoods area, and the main character is part Ojibwe and part Irish.
His standalone novels are also set in Minnesota. ‘Ordinary Grace’, his novel published in 2013, is a New York Times bestseller and received the Edgar Award for best novel. The companion novel, ‘This Tender Land’ spent nearly six months on the New York Times bestseller list.
Krueger will be visiting Lake Country Booksellers in downtown White Bear Lake on Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. His newest book, ‘The River We Remember’, is set to release on September 5, and copies will be available at the store for purchase.
