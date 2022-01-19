WHITE BEAR LAKE — Before they got down to business at the first meeting of the year, Clerk Kara Coustry swore in new and returning council members and the new city manager.
But first, as is tradition, white bear statues were presented to outgoing Mayor Jo Emerson and Ward 2 Council Member Doug Biehn.
First up was Emerson at the podium. Council Member Dan Jones said it was his honor to present her with a bear after 12 years. He commended the mayor for “a steady hand” during “crazy” times that included a recession, political turmoil and a pandemic. “Your service has been almost unparalleled. Thank you,” he said. “You are one in a million.”
After presenting so many bears herself, getting her own is a thrill, Emerson said. “It will go into my new apartment that I’m moving to in March.” She thanked current and previous council members and said serving as mayor has been her privilege and honor. She is also looking forward to retirement.
Council Member Kevin Edberg then presented Biehn with his bear in recognition of his service. Edberg called it a personal honor to serve with the outgoing council member “who has consistently been faithful and diligent in performing his duties,” adding, he always “valued the councilman’s perspectives on law enforcement.
“Through everything you’ve had a sense of grace, a sense of humor, a sense of fair play,” Edberg added. “Thank you for your service.”
Biehn called his 12 years on the council “insightful, informative and fun, and one of the most impactful events in my career. I wish Heidi the best representing Ward 2.”
Before leaving the dais with her nameplate, one last act for Mayor Emerson was to welcome Lindy Crawford as new city manager, assuring, “She will do an outstanding job.”
— Debra Neutkens
