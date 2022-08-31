New White Bear Lake city clerk right at home

Carley Longendyke outside White Bear Lake City Hall.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — As both a city employee and resident, the new city clerk has a vested interest in serving the community and says she “looks forward to getting to know the people and businesses around town.” 

Caley Longendyke settled in a home here three years ago with her husband, Tommy, a White Bear Lake alum who was a varsity wrestler in high school. 

