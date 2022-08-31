New White Bear Lake city clerk right at home

WHITE BEAR LAKE — As both a city employee and resident, the new city clerk has a vested interest in serving the community and says she “looks forward to getting to know the people and businesses around town.”
Caley Longendyke settled in a home here three years ago with her husband, Tommy, a White Bear Lake alum who was a varsity wrestler in high school.
As for her background, Longendyke grew up in Plymouth and graduated with a mass communications degree from Bemidji State University. She worked at WCCO-TV as a customer service representative, as a secretary to an Eagan elementary principal and most recently as executive assistant to the superintendent and school board for Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan public schools.
The city clerk, as Longendyke explained, serves as the initial contact between the public and the mayor, city council and city manager. “It’s an avenue for people to connect with their local government officials,” she said.
“Witnessing the various city departments working together in synchrony for the people of White Bear Lake is inspiring,” Longendyke added. “I know our residents, myself included, are in good hands with our dedicated staff.”
