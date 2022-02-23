New White Bear Lake Area School District boundaries will roll out over 2-year span

When district parents were asked their biggest concerns about which schools their children would attend in the future, officials at White Bear Lake Area Schools heard one request repeatedly: Could the change be delayed?
“We got a lot of people who said ‘it’s been a tough couple years for a lot of us,’” said Tim Wald, who serves as the school district’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations. Many parents told Wald and members of a district design team that postponing implementation by a year would help families adapt to the changes. “So where we could, we did,” Wald said.
The school board approved a two-year implementation strategy at its Feb. 14 meeting, where Wald presented an overview of the proposal. District attendance boundaries were last adjusted in 2012, and much has changed in the district since then.
Phase one will affect the elementary schools at the north end of the district. Most of the projected growth is happening in the northern part of the district, which has created an imbalance in middle school attendance. During the 2022-2023 school year, the attendance boundaries for Oneka Elementary and new North Star Elementary will change, as well as those for both middle schools.
Under the boundary changes, some students will be assigned to schools that are farther away from their homes than other options. The middle schools, in particular, will reroute many students who live closer to Central Middle School to Sunrise Park in the southern part of the district.
Phase Two, planned for 2023-2024, applies to the remaining elementary schools. One of the guiding principles ensures that classes will proceed to middle school together, based on where they attended elementary school, rather than where they live.
For families who want their students to remain at their current schools or attend a school closer to home, there is an intra-district transfer process. Placement at the desired school is not guaranteed, but the district is prepared to accommodate a quantity of students who opt out of their assigned school, Wald said. Similarly, families who want to minimize changing schools can use intra-district transfer to begin at their Phase two-assigned school ahead of the implementation (for instance, a current Otter Lake student could start at Vadnais Heights, where they might be assigned in 2023-24).
However, the district only provides transportation to assigned schools. Parents will be responsible for transportation or ensuring their student can get to a bus stop on the appropriate route.
Wald urged families to submit intra-district transfer applications by March 14 to have a better chance of enrollment, though an application can be submitted at any time through the enrollment tab on the White Bear Area Schools website.
At the same meeting, the board received several public forum comments regarding the district’s change to its mask policy, effective Feb. 22. Absenteeism rates among staff and students have declined to pre-pandemic levels, according to a message the district sent to parents Feb. 14. The masking policy will now be decided on a school-by-school basis, according to average absence rate due to illness. Face coverings will not be required when this number is below 3.5%. Coverings are strongly recommended when the average is between 3.5% and 7%, and required for a week if the number exceeds 7%.
This notification included a list of conditions where masks are still required, such as during student transportation and individual classroom situations. The districtwide status will be shared on the school’s COVID-19 Info and Dashboard on the school website, and individual notifications will be sent to families via email or text message on Fridays.
