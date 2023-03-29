MAPLEWOOD — The controversial Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit project has just been detoured.
At last week’s fourth and final public engagement workshop organized by the city, Ramsey County changed course by offering a new alternative route for the 14-mile Purple Line.
County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt read a letter addressed to Maplewood Mayor Marylee Abrams at the start of the March 22 meeting, explaining the change of course.
The letter began by acknowledging Ramsey County’s commitment to a successful Metro Purple Line and the fact partnerships are key to that success.
“To that end, we have decided to pursue additional community engagement, route analysis and collaboration with Maplewood and other stakeholders for the Purple Line,” the letter read. “We have withdrawn our support for the submittal of federal rating documentation in August and will instead focus on the reevaluation of White Bear Avenue as an alternative route.”
The letter went on to say a detailed reevaluation of White Bear Avenue will allow comparison with the current Ramsey County rail alignment that uses shared space with the Bruce Vento Trail. Project stakeholders, it continued, will decide on the preferred route prior to advancing the project further into design.
The letter was signed by Trista MatasCastillo, Board of Commissioners chair; Rafael Ortega, chair of the Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority; and Reinhardt, who represents White Bear Lake in District 7.
“This is something we worked hard on,” said Reinhardt, who waited for the workshop to announce the alternative route. “We really vetted this proposal and feel positive on the reception we received from Metro Transit and the Metropolitan Council.”
The proposal will “slow the process down,” admitted the commissioner, as thorough analysis is required, just like it was for other locally preferred alternatives. How long the analyses will take isn’t known, but could take up to a year.
So basically, it’s back to square one for the project as Met Council starts the process over.
To Maplewood City Council Member Rebecca Cave, “it feels like Christmas.”
Cave is one of many residents who want the Bruce Vento Trail left alone. She described the trail as the “heart of Maplewood.” Cutting down its trees and sharing the trail with a bus lane is like “severing an artery. I appreciate the county hearing that,” she said.
Keep in mind the original locally preferred alternative, which incorporates the popular trail, is still on the table, pointed out Nick Thompson, deputy general manager for Metro Transit.
“We must go through a deliberative process over the next several months (to study the alternative),” Thompson said. “We will be upgrading a good route that is there now that has tremendous potential. It meets the desire for improved transit and it protects a great asset in the Bruce Vento Trail. It’s a win-win in many ways but we still need the data. What will ridership be? Will it qualify for federal funding? These are important things we don’t know yet. It looks very promising, and we appreciate the county doing this.”
Reinhardt points out that the current preferred alternative goes to White Bear Lake. “We are looking at alternatives because buses are no longer going to White Bear Lake,” she said.
New maps will be drawn to show the route, which will use Maryland Avenue to White Bear Avenue into Maplewood. The option also brings Century College back to the table, Reinhardt noted. Under the current Bruce Vento alignment, the college was excluded.
“We know the college is important,” Thompson said. “Service there is not meeting students’ demands. It will be considered.”
Mayor Abrams said she’s encouraged that the project is on the right track. “The White Bear Avenue alignment makes sense. That’s where the businesses and grocery stores are. We have a deficit of transit and we need to figure this out in a way that makes the most sense.”
Advisory Committee member Diana Longrie noted that some of the No Rush Line Coalition recommendations presented to the group “dovetail nicely” with the new direction. “We look forward as a coalition to working on this with Met Council, our communities and City Council,” she said.
A statement from Reinhardt again emphasized the county’s long-term commitment to the Purple Line. “This project is a critical transit investment in the community and the need for reliable, frequent, high-quality transit service has not changed even in these uncertain times.
“Ramsey County will work with project partners and communities to take the time needed to explore and understand how a White Bear Avenue routing may benefit the project and the communities it serves,” she said. “We are excited to move forward with our partners to ensure the vision of the Purple Line becomes a reality.”
From the county’s perspective: “We don’t know what will happen at this point, but I’m feeling good about it,” Reinhardt said.
