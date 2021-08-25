New sign to memorialize name of White Bear bay

DELLWOOD — A new sign along Trunk Highway 244 is planned as a memorial to a family whose members have resided near the shores of White Bear Lake since the Civil War.
Most people know the inlet south of the Dellwood peninsula as St. Germain Bay. The name appears on some maps, but according to a family member, is not official. Until now.
Board members of the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) approved the sign expenditure, not to exceed $600, at their Aug. 17 meeting.
The sign honors George St. Germain, who served on the WBLCD board of directors for 40 years. Now 82, he’s lived on Echo Street in Dellwood his entire life.
Exactly where the sign will be placed is not finalized, but Director Mark Ganz said two private landowners have given permission to put the sign on their property when MnDOT indicated it would not be allowed on public right of way. The sign has been approved by Dellwood’s City Council.
As a child, St. Germain worked for a boat rental business on the lake started around 1908 by his grandparents, Joseph and Caroline. The land St. Germain continues to live on was a wedding present from Caroline’s father, George Brewer, who settled in Dellwood after the Civil War. St. Germain Boat Livery and bait shop at the southern end of Echo Street existed for nearly 70 years, attracting fishermen from St. Paul and families who spent the summer renting one of the resort’s three cabins. It closed in 1975. George still has the boathouse in his backyard.
The former board member is the fourth-generation of St. Germains to live on the property. There is also a fifth generation. Son John lives next door and daughter Lori spends summers in one of the cabins. The land has been in the family more than 150 years.
The bay, according to George, is named after his grandfather. In a 2017 Press story on the generations of St. Germains, George noted at the time that the name "is on some maps, but it’s not official."
Ganz said they hope to have the sign made and installed next month.
— Debra Neutkens
