New salon owner returns to hometown

When Sara Grace heard that Salon 4862 was up for sale in her hometown of White Bear Lake, she called her former boss Franny Pardee and said, “I want to buy the salon.”
“I heard that it was for sale when I was living in Naples, Florida,” Grace said. “I got my first job at Salon 4862 and worked for Franny 30 years ago as a receptionist back when I was in high school.”
Pardee opened the salon 34 years ago. She was ready to retire and was having a hard time finding a buyer for the salon. “When she called me, I knew it was it was just one of those moments and I felt so relieved because I knew this person,” Pardee said.
While working at the salon in high school, Grace was influenced by the hair stylists that worked for Pardee. “The information I learned by being in her salon was the beginning of my training and I knew I wanted to be in the beauty business,” Grace said. “I went on to school at the Aveda Institute after high school and I’ve had a successful career in the beauty industry for the past 25 years.”
Grace is no stranger to owning a business. She was the owner of a family salon in Woodbury called Salon Bambino that she ended up selling because of COVID. She also owned four restaurants in the Twin Cities Metro area.
“She’s a very strong woman and I admire that about her so much,” Pardee said. “And she’s the energizer bunny on top of it.”
Pardee said the thing she will miss most about the salon is the people.
“I enjoyed the atmosphere of the staff that was there,” Pardee said. “It’s just good to have that interaction. I’ll miss my clients, the friendships, the sharing and the caring each and every day. It’s just wonderful to be a part of somebody’s life.”
Pardee noted that one reason she decided to retire was because she felt she wasn’t “modern” enough to keep up with technology within the industry and was afraid to make the change.
“She has done amazing things and has reinvented the inside of the salon making it warmer and different than what I had ... and it’s adorable. It’s so her and she does such a great job.
She continued, “I think I had that energy once,” she laughed. “I was also so impressed how she got everyone there to change their technology.”
Grace is excited to start this new chapter in her life and loves being back in her hometown.
“I love cutting hair and keeping the salon clean and organized,” Grace said. “I am looking forward to keeping Salon 4862 going for another 30 years.”
Salon 4862 is located at 4862 Banning Ave. in White Bear Lake.
