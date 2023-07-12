New salon owner returns to hometown

(From left) New Salon 4862 owner Sara Grace and former owner Franny Pardee.

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

When Sara Grace heard that Salon 4862 was up for sale in her hometown of White Bear Lake, she called her former boss Franny Pardee and said, “I want to buy the salon.”

“I heard that it was for sale when I was living in Naples, Florida,” Grace said. “I got my first job at Salon 4862 and worked for Franny 30 years ago as a receptionist back when I was in high school.”

