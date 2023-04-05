The roofing replacement for buildings around the district is moving forward, after the board unanimously awarded the contract to three different roofing contractors for six district buildings. District officials divided the bidding process to allow contractors to bid on the buildings individually. The winning bids on buildings are as follows: Berwald Roofing will reroof the district’s ancillary buildings for $35,800. Palmer Wolf Construction will reroof the District Education Center (DEC) for $1,167,600; Mahtomedi High School for 4,983,000; Mahtomedi Middle School for 2,434,000 and Wildwood Elementary for $1,439,800. Peterson Brothers Roofing will reroof O. H. Anderson Elementary for $2,190,225. The total award for all location amounts to $12,250,425. This amount will be paid for with insurance claim money and LTFM bonds.
To pay for the districtwide roofing project, the district will issue $3.8 million in general obligation facilities maintenance bonds, Series 2023A, Jodie Zesbaugh of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors said in her presentation. The proposed issue will finance deferred facilities maintenance projects included in the district’s 10-year long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) plan, approved by the Commissioner of Education. The roof replacement is a large portion of that LTFM plan. Debt service for paying off the bonds will be paid for using property tax levies and an annual $400,000 in state aid received as part of the LTFM program. The bonds will be issued for a period of 14 years, 9 months, and cover 14 annual levies. The bonds will be sold during the morning of April 27, the date of the next regular meeting. The results of the sale will be announced during the meeting that evening. The estimated closing date of the bond sale will be May 18.
