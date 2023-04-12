New Purple Line route unveiled

White Bear Avenue alternative route map - draft

ST. PAUL — The Corridor Management Committee got a firsthand look at a possible new route for the Purple Line.

Electric buses would use White Bear Avenue in the rapid transit project, bypassing the Bruce Vento Trail. The alternative was first presented by Ramsey County to Maplewood City Council and its special task force in late March but the map wasn’t yet available (see “New twist to Purple Line,” March 29, 2023).

