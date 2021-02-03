WHITE BEAR LAKE — Squad cars will no longer sit idling and exposed outside the police station if a 2022 project moves forward.
A remodeled public safety building will provide indoor parking for police vehicles that carry weather-sensitive equipment. Plans also include a second story over the adjoining fire station to accommodate the department’s new ladder truck and provide sleeping quarters for personnel on call 24/7.
The cost to update the aging building is estimated at $10.5 million.
Paramount among reasons for the project are officer safety and vehicle security, according to City Manager Ellen Hiniker. Personnel currently exit the building directly onto the open street where patrol cars are parked. A larger evidence storage area is also needed.
On the fire side, health and safety standards now require separation zones for firefighters returning from a scene. An area is needed at the North Station to remove gear that may be contaminated with carcinogenic materials, for example.
Back in 1961 when the existing bay was built, fire calls numbered a few hundred a year. “Now we get more than 4,000 calls,” Hiniker noted, an increase she considered astounding.
City Council has been talking about reconstruction of a police garage and fire apparatus bay since 2017, Hiniker pointed out. An architect was approved, Wold Architects, in October 2019, but the project was put on hold due to the pandemic. At the Jan. 26 council meeting, members authorized the city manager to enter into a contract with Wold for design services. Final design will be reviewed in May/June with construction documents prepared mid-summer. If all goes as planned, a construction contract will be awarded February 2022.
In a memo to council, Hiniker noted, “While proceeding with final design does signal the intention to move forward with the project, it does not commit to construction timing. A decision to authorize preparation of construction specifications for a bidding process would follow further review of the city’s long-range financial plan this spring within the context of the economic forecast.”
If the city bonds for the project, the tax levy will have an approximate impact of $700,000. A median valued home would get about a $50 increase, based on 2020 values.
Councilman Bill Walsh called the project “a wise move.”
“I think we’re on the upswing economically,” he said, adding he likes the idea the project could be slowed if necessary. Both Walsh and Councilman Doug Biehn agreed the timeline was a good one. “I am concerned about the cost,” Biehn said. “It’s a large number, but I see a need for this project.”
Currently, the 31-member police department has four indoor parking spots and 18 total vehicles in its fleet. Miller Street homes were long ago purchased and razed by the city for an expansion, first contemplated in 1993. The city plans to permanently close the block to through traffic whether or not the project proceeds.
