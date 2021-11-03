New police officers welcomed back to White Bear Lake

The newest members of White Bear Lake’s police force all had previous ties to the city and looked forward to returning to the community.
The three officers, Eddie Yobbie, Luke Dohman and Jerome Carey, fulfilled career goals after a department member retired and two others relocated to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office.
Chief Julie Swanson introduced the new cops at their official swearing-in Oct. 26 before City Council.
Officer Yobbie is familiar with City Hall, as his mother worked for the city for years. He attended Mankato State until he decided to enlist, serving four years in the U.S. Army. One of his most proud moments in the military was earning the coveted Expert Infantryman Badge in 2016. The chief met Yobbie at Century College.
"He stood out as an exceptional student, which is why I noticed him," Swanson said. While in college, Yobbie worked as a security guard for Minnesota Health Fairview and in 2020, started as a community service officer (CSO) and police reservist in White Bear. He continued in that role until graduating and becoming a police officer.
"Three things stand out about Eddie," added the chief. "His willingness to help, his honesty and the importance of being a role model for his younger siblings."
Officer Dohman met the chief when he walked into the police department lobby to drop off his reserve application. "He was young, but he made an impression because rather than just drop off the application and run, he waited and introduced himself," Swanson said. "It was obvious how badly he wanted to become a police reserve officer at that time."
For the next three years, Dohman volunteered with the police reserve, putting in more than 1,880 hours. He was also hired as a part-time CSO with White Bear. He juggled school at Century, later Metropolitan State, work and volunteering at White Bear, plus he was active with the county sheriff’s Explorers unit.
"As you can tell, law enforcement and serving the community has been front and center for Luke most of his teen and adult life," the chief continued. "Luke attributes this drive to the many mentors he has had along the way; specifically his aunt, a police chief who also mentored me, and his uncle and cousin who are also in law enforcement.
"Because he couldn’t wait to become a police officer and White Bear wasn’t hiring, Luke put his talents to use as a Chisago County sheriff’s deputy in 2019. Although he enjoyed his time there, his heart remained at White Bear and when we started another hiring process, he applied. We are happy Luke has come home to White Bear Lake."
Last but not least is Officer Jerome Carey. He too, started his law enforcement career in White Bear Lake. "One thing that has influenced Jerome and his decision to pursue the path he has were the events of 9/11. He is old enough to remember the day and the impact of the role that police and fire served during the events that day," Swanson told council. "No doubt, all of this stuck with him. He has encountered challenges along the way and worked hard to get to where he is today."
Carey graduated in law enforcement from Inver Hills College. To boost his resume, he applied for the White Bear Lake police reserve in 2014 and served as a reserve volunteer for two years. He also worked as a corrections officer at Oak Park Heights prison until he was hired by the Minneapolis Police Department in 2016. "He was appreciative for starting his career there but, like the others here tonight, Jerome felt it was time to return to where he started," Swanson said. "He is ready to make the White Bear Lake Police Department his home."
In closing, Chief Swanson said the three officers have a strong desire to serve the community and are dedicated to the profession: "All bring vast experience, determination to represent the city well and each selected White Bear Lake for the right reasons."
— Debra Neutkens
