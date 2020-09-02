New playground underway

Community volunteers began installing equipment last weekend at Aaron's Playground, a memorial playground in memory of Aaron Zachary Markovitz located next to the ballfields at Southwest Park in Mahtomedi.
Parents Craig and Becky Markovitz worked to raise money for the playground over the past year, raising nearly $120,000. The funds were donated to the City of Mahtomedi and designated for the project.
The Markowitz's were inspired to build the playground to spread joy within their community in Aaron’s name. Aaron was born August 27, 11 weeks before his due date, weighing 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Though he was healthy and expected to survive, his premature lungs became damaged by the same ventilator that saved his life; he would live for only seven weeks in the neonatal ICU at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul before passing away in the arms of his parents.
The playground design includes whimsical castle motifs, slides, swings and a zip line.
Craig and Becky say they are overwhelmed to see Aaron’s legacy continuing, and they hope that this playground will be a beacon of joy for all who visit.
The new playground is located at 29 Long Lake Drive, Mahtomedi. For more information, visit Aaronsplayground.org.
— From press release
