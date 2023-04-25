WHITE BEAR LAKE — Good mental health is important to leading healthy and successful lives, but we often don’t learn how to take care of our mental health until well into adulthood. In a nation that has seen increasing violence and self-harm among children, addressing mental health among youth is more important than ever. 

A new nonprofit called Inner Genius is hoping to make a difference by testing a new pilot program in White Bear Schools this month. The program, titled Mental Emotional Mastery, will challenge a class of fifth graders at Matoska International IB World School to learn about their emotional and mental wellness and explore healthy ways to manage emotions. 

