WHITE BEAR LAKE — Good mental health is important to leading healthy and successful lives, but we often don’t learn how to take care of our mental health until well into adulthood. In a nation that has seen increasing violence and self-harm among children, addressing mental health among youth is more important than ever.
A new nonprofit called Inner Genius is hoping to make a difference by testing a new pilot program in White Bear Schools this month. The program, titled Mental Emotional Mastery, will challenge a class of fifth graders at Matoska International IB World School to learn about their emotional and mental wellness and explore healthy ways to manage emotions.
The pilot was designed by Shannon McCarty and Nycole Fry, who both have children in the school district. McCarty is a chiropractor who owns Soul Chiropractic in White Bear Lake. She has also studied neuropsychology and brings a strong scientific perspective to the program.
“We feel that a lot of our increased violence and self-harm is due to intense feelings and thoughts in the kids with no understanding what it is and what to do,” McCarty said.
Fry is an artist who has spent seven years working on art therapy programs with incarcerated individuals. In her conversations with incarcerated students, she has heard again and again that one of the things people wished they had was some kind of program in schools that helps address unspoken emotional distress, especially for children who come from difficult home situations.
“That was what really sparked my interest to dig deeper into it,” Fry said. She also studied social science, and said she enjoys learning about human behavior. The goal with Mental Emotional Mastery is to give students the tools and language they need to properly process emotions and learn to manage them by encouraging mindfulness and engaging the senses.
“It’s therapeutic form of art, where we really tap into their emotions and encourage creative expression, allowing them that freedom and space to be vulnerable and raw, not only with themselves but with one another,” Fry said.
Connecting with others is another big part of improving well-being, Fry added. “When you sit with a group and share with the peers that are around you, they don’t feel alone, they feel a sense of belonging. There’s power in that connection.”
McCarty elaborated with a bit of scientific insight: “When you have connection and people want to share in a group setting, it activates a part of your nervous system that helps everyone self-regulate,” she said. “When you go to the grocery store and someone smiles at you, it activates your nervous system for pleasure by having that vulnerable connection.”
The Mental Emotional Mastery program will include grade-specific workbooks that teach children emotional intelligence and regulation. Each workbook will feature one of nine basic emotions, but the one-month pilot will focus entirely on the emotion of joy.
The program has received a $5,000 grant from the PATCH Foundation, which provides support to child-based community organizations that address poverty, homelessness, emotional well-being, illiteracy, illness and lack of education. The Inner Genius team is also looking to connect with other area organizations and nonprofits interested in collaborating on children’s mental health.
“There’s more violence than there’s ever been, more emotional dysregulation, more fights, from not understanding their own biology and how they feel,” McCarty said. “[Fry] and I really felt this calling to help these children have a different experience so they can support themselves and each other.”
“To be a strong leader and be successful, you need to know yourself and how to interact with your peers around you,” Fry said. “Schools are working more on mental health nowadays, but we need that mental wellness, that emotional intelligence. That’s another piece to the puzzle to forming a more rounded individual.”
The Mental Emotional Mastery pilot will take place in four 45-minute sessions with students in Kristen Konop’s fifth grade class during the month of May. Students will participate in small-group discussion, have open conversations about emotions, practice mindfulness and engage their creative sides with a joy-focused art project.
If all goes well, the Inner Genius leaders plan to approach the school board about incorporating the program into more classes in the district. Learn more about Mental Emotional Mastery and Inner Genius at https://www.innergenius.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.