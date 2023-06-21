After four long years, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has finally issued a new, more stringent air emissions permit to Water Gremlin, a White Bear Township company with a long history of pollution violations.
The announcement came after what MPCA Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester described was a “thorough permitting process” that gave “thoughtful consideration to public comments.”
Founders of the grassroots watchdogs known as the Neighborhood Concerned Citizen’s Group (NCCG) were invited to attend a briefing at MPCA offices to hear the news firsthand. The deputy commissioner prefaced permit details with an “enormous thank you to members of the NCCG.”
Addressing the three women, Tester said, “Thank you for all your work the last six years in the community and for helping MCPA do its work. It has made the (permit) process better and stronger in protecting human health and the environment for residents in White Bear Township and White Bear Lake.
“This is an important day,” Tester continued. “It culminates over four years of hard work to ensure Water Gremlin abides by the law and by terms and conditions of its permits issued by MPCA.”
The new air quality permit, which went into effect June 15, includes more stringent emissions limits and operating requirements that will better protect the public and hold the company, which manufactures lead battery terminals and fishing tackle, accountable, noted the MPCA spokesman, sitting in for the commissioner, who was out of the country.
“This has been a long time coming,” said MPCA Industrial Division Manager Doug Wetzstein, whose technical team helped write the permit. “I am glad to be here to see this happen. It’s a good permit. It’s protective of human health and the environment. It’s thorough and comprehensive. You don’t have to worry going forward.”
One of the permit’s stipulations is that Water Gremlin hold annual meetings with stakeholders, including NCCG and the township, to provide updates. The agency hopes meetings lead to better trust and transparency.
“The requirement for them to start to rebuild trust with you is important,” Wetzstein said. “This is the first time I’m aware that we’ve put that in a permit.
“The onus is on them to come back and start repairing things so a relationship is established in a positive way.”
NCCG member Leigh Thiel welcomed the opportunity to engage with Water Gremlin.
“It’s one of the things we’ve wanted since Day One,” she said. “They are a member of our community, but we feel we are at odds. We appreciate the chance to get to know them and understand their heart and for them to get to know us and understand how their decisions impact the community.”
Thiel also thanked the agency for signing the document in front of them. “It means the world to see that we have reached this point. We are glad to have participated in this process.”
An emotional Sheri Smith, also one of the original members, thanked MPCA for listening. “We are truly grateful for the thousands of hours you have put into this; hours that were unfortunately necessary because of actions of Water Gremlin,” she told the deputy commissioner.
NCCG member Kelly Tapkan called last week’s announcement “a landmark day” for White Bear. “What comes out of this situation will impact the state in a positive way, as well,” she predicted, adding she hopes Water Gremlin will “embrace” the permit.
“Your input and advocacy have been critical,” Tester reiterated. “Your group taught this agency the importance of public engagement. It has made this a better permit and it has made conditions within the environment better and healthier within White Bear Township.”
Tester also announced that MPCA is denying Water Gremlin’s request for a contested case hearing. “They requested a hearing to evaluate and submit additional information. We don’t think that’s necessary,” he said.
The agency has held Water Gremlin accountable for “egregious violations” multiple times in the past, Tester reminded the group.
The long permit process required “tireless effort and vigilance” to complete on the part of MPCA; as part of that process, the agency adopted new protocols to improve how it evaluates and manages complicated permits in the future.
Numerous revisions made by Water Gremlin required follow-up verifications, new modeling scenarios and resulting rewrites. “We hope at the end of day the product is stronger and that people feel we have done and are doing our job,” Tester said.
Among the findings of fact supporting the permit requirements, MPCA noted its discovery in 2018 that Water Gremlin had emitted more than 100 tons of a carcinogen called TCE, an amount exceeding the federal threshold. Agency modeling showed the toxic emissions exposed neighborhoods surrounding the facility to levels well above the health-based value for TCE established by the Department of Health.
For its violations, Water Gremlin was hit with a $7 million penalty March 1, 2019, for the illegal release of the chemical, one of the largest civil penalties in MPCA enforcement history. The company replaced the solvent with t-DCE in 2019, again amending its permit application. That product too, created a health concern that year when MPCA determined Water Gremlin did not have control over the active release of t-DCE.
TCE was eventually banned statewide in 2020, the first state to do so, thanks to efforts of both NCCG and area legislators.
“The company seems to be moving in the right direction with changes to their technology,” Wetzstein noted. “That is a positive outcome of this. Yes, it has taken awhile, but a lot of things have occurred over time. It is a permit that allows them to continue making those improvements using technology away from volatile organic compounds.”
Bradley Hartsell, President of Water Gremlin, issued the following statement: “Water Gremlin is reviewing the final permit terms and conditions that were recently issued and will operate its facility in alignment with permit requirements. We are committed to providing a safe facility for our employees and the community. We continue to practice best-in-class safe manufacturing operations and we are investing in environmentally sustainable manufacturing technologies that will continue to enhance our environmental stewardship programs and reduce our use of solvents and emissions.”
Resident Page Stevens, who is living with leukemia/non-Hodgkins lymphoma and attended the MPCA briefing with husband Denny, credited NCCG with “changing our White Bear community.
“I’m here with a grateful heart,” she said. “These dedicated women worked so hard on our behalf. The hours put into this are incredible.” Stevens then read a quote (attributed to the late anthropologist Margaret Mead) she felt was appropriate for the occasion: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
