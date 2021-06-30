New officer fills department vacancy

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Citing his incredible number of volunteer hours, Police Chief Julie Swanson introduced the newest member of the force to City Council. He is former police reserve member Connor Dillon, who holds the record for most volunteer hours in the White Bear reserve program at 4,489.
Dillon was sworn in at the June 22 City Council meeting after the chief read a short bio of the new officer. “We had Connor waiting to fill a vacancy next month for an officer who planned to retire,” Swanson said. When another officer left unexpectedly, a slot opened sooner, so Dillon was called. A second officer will be hired to replace the retired cop, giving Dillon “a little seniority,” she added.
“He had his heart set on White Bear Lake. I feel like we’ve raised him,” continued the chief. “We’re lucky White Bear was his first choice.”
Dillon started looking at public safety in high school, taking classes in a Century College career program as a senior. There he met a White Bear officer who introduced him to the reserve program, where Dillon accumulated record hours as a volunteer. In 2018, he became a community service officer and continued to volunteer with the reserve unit. Outside interests include sports, both as a participant and spectator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.