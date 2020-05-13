New normal: Y providing food for hungry

They are coming in droves: single parents, families, retirees, Monday through Friday at area YMCAs, including White Bear Lake.
"You can see with so many that this is their first time looking for help," observed Shane Hoefer, executive director of the White Bear Area branch. "It emphasizes that they are in an unknown place, that things are incredibly different right now because of the pandemic."
Since partnering with Loaves & Fishes mid-April, the White Bear Y has distributed more than 6,500 free meals to people who wait patiently in line. Donatelli's soon came on board as well, providing pans of hot cooked Italian fare for families. A second White Bear partner, Newtrax, is helping transport the fresh meals from Loaves & Fishes ovens. The company is sending buses across multiple Twin Cities routes, bringing food to about two dozen locations.
Those in need can pick up meals, which include a protein, vegetables and other fresh food, from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays at the White Bear Y, 2100 Orchard Lane. Anyone in the community may pick up food; Y membership is not required. The program is also offered at other branches in the Press Publications coverage area: Lino Lakes, Shoreview and Forest Lake.
"In the 50 years since this building first opened its doors, the needs of the community have never before required the Y to respond in this way," Hoefer said. "And the people who come here are so grateful. They represent the whole gamut of society."
Anyone wishing to support the meal program can go to www.ymcamn.org and click on the Y community response fund.
