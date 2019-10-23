New non-native plant gets special treatment

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Another non-native plant has been targeted for eradication.
More than a dozen hot spots around the lake were treated Oct. 4 to eliminate invasive phragmites, a tall wetland grass that can reach a height of more than 15 feet. The plant has dark green leaves with a large purple-brown flower head.
Treatment with copper sulfate was planned a few weeks earlier, but the weather did not cooperate, noted Mike Parenteau, White Bear Lake Conservation District director and chairman of the lake quality committee. The treatment appeared successful. A follow-up to the areas will be conducted in a few weeks to confirm effectiveness.
“We were told the percentage of phragmites around White Bear compared to other lakes is much less, so that's good,” Parenteau told the district board at its Oct. 15 meeting. The fact the reed was standing in 2 feet of water in most places also improved treatment success. A report is expected at the Nov. 19 meeting.
The invasive species was discovered in August 2018 by a paddleboarder and confirmed in early September, too late to get the required permit and apply treatment.
The non-native plants overtake habitat and can reduce diversity, according to a Department of Natural Resources fact sheet. Tall stands along shoreland areas block views of, and access to, open water. The plant does not provide suitable shelter, food or nesting habitat for native animals. Minnesota is home to a native species that is beneficial to the ecosystem.
Parenteau's lake quality report also included lake level, as it does every month. Elevation is 925.09 feet. “It's been the same all summer; within a hundredth of an inch. Heck of a summer,” he observed. Water temperature is 50 degrees, a few degrees colder than last year, which may be indicative of early ice cover. Last year the lake iced over Nov. 28, Parenteau said, which is “early in modern times.”
Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.