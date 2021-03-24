Alert Mahtomedi residents will see some changes in their government TV, after the Mahtomedi City Council passed an ordinance March 16 granting a cable television franchise to Comcast of Minnesota.
The agreement is a 10-year deal, and expires in April 2031. It renews the city’s cable franchise agreement, giving Comcast the legal right to offer paid television services within the community. The franchise fee will be set at 5% of “gross revenues,” rather than a set fee determined by the cable commission.
The new deal comes with terms beneficial to the cable company, said Timothy Finnerty, executive director of the Ramsey/Washington Counties Suburban Cable Commission (RWSCC).
RWSCC is a joint powers cooperative organized according to state law that includes nine municipalities: Birchwood Village, Dellwood, Grant, Lake Elmo, Mahtomedi, Oakdale, White Bear Lake, White Bear Township and Willernie. RWSCC has been involved in formal renewal proceedings with Comcast over the past few years, and both sides now have come to terms with the franchise agreement that council passed.
Each of the member cities will consider the franchise agreement at their individual council meetings, as Mahtomedi did at the council’s March 16 meeting.
Over the past few years, cable companies and their organizations have urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which has rule-making authority over cable communications regulations, to reinterpret the 36-year-old Cable Act in ways beneficial to those companies.
In August 2019, the FCC issued “the 621 Order” ruling. That ruling specified that cable companies can recover some of their money by reducing franchise fees paid to the city by the value of services they provide. Under the old order, government entities had the power to make cable companies do things for free. Those free services included maintaining an I-Net to connect public buildings and providing free or discounted cable service to public buildings and schools without being compensated.
Government entities are now forced to choose between getting fewer discounted or free services and compelling those services but getting smaller franchise fee checks when the value of those services is offset.
Since franchise fees are an important part of the city budget, these changes could result in a significant impact on future city budgets.
Though the new agreement wasn't as sweet for the city as past agreements were, it could have been worse.
Under the franchise agreement, the RWSCC cable system will be upgraded when future system upgrades are performed in other Comcast Twin Cities systems and when other Comcast systems in Ramsey and Washington counties are upgraded. Not all of Comcast's customer cities will receive this service.
By April 1, Comcast will now guarantee four PEG (Public Education Government) channels, all in high definition (HD) and simulcasted in standard definition (SD).
PEG funding and PEG fees paid by cable subscribers in the city will dramatically drop from recent levels.
Mahtomedi received a more favorable formula for triggering Comcast's duty to extend service based on residential density. The dwelling density is 25 units per square mile if the service extension is to be constructed using existing aerial facilities and 30 dwellings per square mile if the extension is to be constructed using underground cable. Other cities in the county have a higher bar to qualify to receive this service.
“I wish we would have gotten more than we did, but I don't see how we had any choice,” said Council Member Jane Schneeweis.
Other updates following the meeting:
• Council passed a resolution approving the publication of a summary of the ordinance granting a franchise to Comcast of Minnesota Inc.
• March 16 was Newton (Dee) Smith Day, after council made a formal proclamation to honor Smith for serving as a volunteer with the Ramsey/Washington Suburban Cable Commission on behalf of Mahtomedi for three decades.
• Residents in the city may want to take a closer look at the city code during the upcoming weeks after council approved ordinance amendments to Chapter 11 of the Mahtomedi City Code. The changes clarify the rules pertaining to all aspects of zoning and building in the city. There were additions and changes to many of the ordinances.
• Council passed a resolution approving the publication of a summary for those ordinances Nos. 2021-04 through 2021-27, which amend various provisions of the city's Zoning Ordinance, in the White Bear Press. Otherwise, the legal language necessary to fulfill the city's legal duties in announcing the changes to the 23 ordinances would have required a newspaper well over 80 pages long, a council member said.
• Work for the Hallam Park redevelopment is all paid up, after council approved the final construction payment to Bituminous Roadways Inc. in the amount of $7,268.85.
• Property owners wishing to discuss or appeal their property valuation will note that council scheduled the Local Board of Equalization for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
• The fun and games can go on at the St. Jude of the Lake Church Annual Dinner and Auction, scheduled for May 1, after council approved the church’s request to hold a gambling event and to sell wine and beer.
• Council approved the 2021 street sweeping contract with low-bidder Allied Blacktop Company at a rate of $87 per hour. Every year, the city contracts with a company for annual citywide street sweeping that takes place for five days in the spring and five days in the fall using two sweepers. The annual expense for this service is approximately $15,000.
• Drivers and walkers should prepare for a signal on CSAH 12 and Wedgewood Drive after council approved WSB’s proposal for plans in an amount not to exceed $34,500 to signal that intersection for pedestrians. Washington County is taking care of the plans for the entire project in-house with the exception of the signal plans. The county will pay for half of the signal design costs.
• The pumping across Robert Street will go on, after council approved WSB’s proposal for Edith Pond pumping in an amount not to exceed $26,800. Edith Pond, located on the south side of Robert Street between Edith and Florence avenues, has experienced flooding issues for the past several years. The city has been providing temporary pumping to alleviate the flood danger to homes surrounding the pond. Edith Pond is in an entirely different subwatershed district than the Lakeside Pond, so will be dealt with separately, City Engineer John Sachi said.
• The last phase of the Glenmar Diversion Project will be constructed this spring, after council approved the maintenance agreement for stormwater management facilities with the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD). The final requirement for the project permit requires the city to agree to maintain the stormwater system for five years.
• Council approved budget transfers for 2020 to close out the Echo Lake Street Improvements project. From the water fund, $76,352.48 will be transferred, and from the sewer fund $61,506.17 will be transferred. Both amounts will be transferred to the 2018 Street Improvements Project Fund (513) – Echo Lake Street Improvements.
• Newly appointed Council Member Jeff Charlesworth was appointed to the Parks Commission.
• Mike Chevalier and William Seuffert were reappointed to the Environmental Commission; Charles Lindberg and Ross Metz were reappointed to the Parks Commission; and on the Planning Commission, Chantell Knauss was reappointed and Lacey Smieja added. Smieja takes over the seat left vacant by Susan Stewart. Terms expire at the end of March, 2024.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road, or by videoconferencing.
