New local band, Luutsön, has Swedish roots

White Bear Lake resident, Seth Bostrom, is the frontman of the new band Luutsön. The band’s first single, Nössemark, was released on Sept. 18.
The band is made up of friends: Bostrom does vocals, guitar and keys; Tim King is on the drums, Joe Harrier plays bass and Jake Larson is on guitar.
Bostrom described Luutsön as blending styles that date back to the ’80’s, from bands like The Cure, New Order, and Slowdive, to more modern bands like The Killers, Wild Nothing, and The 1975.
Bostrom grew up nearby in St. Paul, but the band has Swedish roots, which could be guessed from the spelling of the band name.
“I basically took the town in up north Minnesota and changed the spelling a little bit,” Bostrom said.
Their first single is also rooted in Swedish heritage.
“The name of the first song is actually a little town in rural Sweden. That’s where my last name came from and my family came from. It’s a very heritage deep-rooted thing,” Bostrom explained.
“The song is about family and home and that sense of belonging,” he added.
The creation of a band and release of a song is a long time coming for Bostrom. He has had an interest in music since he was young and began playing the guitar in middle school.
“I always wanted to write a song and I thought everyone wanted to do that at the time. I found out much later that not many people want to or can,” he said.
Bostrom has been performing professionally either with churches or gigging for the last six years or so, but shared he had a band in college, too.
“That was definitely eye-opening to be able to do it and have fun and make a little money. I always gravitated toward other people that were recording, writing and putting things out,” Bostrom said.
Bostrom and his bandmates have known each other for years and had performed together, but the creation of Luutsön is new.
“We started recording in January of this year. It’s been a year that we’ve been passing stuff off to each other. This is its own thing with its own specific message. It’s more specialized than just playing around,” he said of the band.
As the songwriter of the band, Bostrom has drawn inspiration from some very personal experiences.
He shared that several years ago, he and his family moved to Alaska for a job. They were there just a year before they moved back to Minnesota.
“That’s when it started. Just experiencing isolation even as a family was very real. I also lost my dad and I was really close to him. He had cancer and fought just a few years. Really difficult things like that were the beginning of this band. Coming out of grief and from that, having hope again and doing life,” Bostrom said.
Bostrom put more focus on writing songs to help him process the challenges and loss he was facing.
“It’s been a journey and that’s the heart of it. It’s really deep but also really accessible depending where people are coming from,” Bostrom explained.
Of course, starting a band during a pandemic has brought its own challenges. Luutsön would like to get back to playing live shows, which can’t really happen right now.
“When it’s safe to do so, we’re ready to do it but nobody knows when that will happen,” Bostrom said.
The band’s first single, Nössemark, is available on a variety of platforms including Apple music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play Music and YouTube.
Luutsön will release another song — likely in October — but Bostrom said there are quite a few more songs that are done and ready to move forward.
“This is just the tip of the spear,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.