White Bear Lake Rotarian Kevin Donovan felt the club needed to do “something of significance” following the tragic death of George Floyd. He wasn’t sure what. So he bounced a few ideas off then-Rotary Club President John Channon, who liked one suggestion in particular: to form an equity inclusion committee. Would Donovan provide the leadership? The answer was “yes.”
The new committee quickly grew to 20 members. Rotarian Jackie Reis agreed to be Donovan’s co-facilitator and the group was split in two. “We felt it made sense to have an internal group focus on programs and education within the club and an external group that works on service that involves equity and inclusion,” Donovan said. “Members are absolutely passionate about the work.”
The club’s first service project is a partnership with PCs for People. Donovan calls it a socioeconomic push to get gently used computers in the hands of people who need them.
Club members will collect computer hardware and accessories from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 and again Sept. 25 at the South Campus parking lot. Donors don’t even have to get out of their car.
The organization, PCs for People, is NAID (National Association of Information Destruction) certified and meets or exceeds standards for data sanitation and destruction, so donors don’t have to worry about wiping their hard drives, according to Donovan.
The Rotarian is proud of the club’s positive reaction to the new committee, especially with the civil unrest buffeting the country. “Rotary does such good work, but this gives us another avenue of service that we haven’t focused on before,” Donovan said. “I think what’s happened is a significant realization that the status quo isn’t where we need to be. We need to lean forward into this work and as a community, as a club, be more inclusive.”
