New health benchmark for Water Gremlin’s solvent

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The solvent Water Gremlin is using as a replacement for the more toxic TCE (trichloroethylene) has some new health risk restrictions of its own.
After evaluating existing air risk assessment advice (RAA) for the chemical tDCE (trans-1,2-dichloroethylene) and developed specifically for the Water Gremlin site, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has updated emissions values it considers safe.
The air risk value set in 2019 was 70 micrograms per cubic meter of air when Water Gremlin switched to tDCE in the manufacture of lead battery terminals. This was the level MDH determined to be safe for long-term exposure. The new RAA has values for two exposure durations: a chronic, or lifetime, value of 20 micrograms and a subchronic, or up to eight years, value of 200 micrograms.
“While tDCE is less toxic, we are still concerned about it,” noted Doug Wetzstein, industrial division director at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
The agency requested risk assessment advice for tDCE last year for enforcement documents regarding Water Gremlin. That assessment was recently reevaluated by MDH after the state of California used new computer modeling to update tDCE toxicology data from the 1980s.
“We determined that the new modeling represents a better fit than what we had been using,” explained Jim Kelly, MDH health division director. “We felt we should make a similar change in our guidance for tDCE in air.”
The health department knew the revised values had implications for MPCA’s work around Water Gremlin, Kelly said. “We wanted to make sure they were aware of this information and plan for how to implement it.”
Wetzstein said Water Gremlin’s new air emissions permit will incorporate the new values for tDCE.
The permit is expected to come out before end of the year.
Water Gremlin was also made aware of the new values. The state agencies had a conference call with company officials before publicly announcing the tDCE changes to inform them of the new risk assessment numbers. Wetzstein described it as “a cordial conversation.”
“Their goal, as they’ve expressed to me, is to eventually phase out use of VOCs and get to zero emissions,” Wetzstein said.
Email communications with Water Gremlin confirm that the company is transitioning away from tDCE.
Spokesperson Mary Gail Scott, environmental, health and safety director for Water Gremlin, said the company is developing a coating process that is 100% solvent-free. “We hope to eliminate use of tDCE completely,” Scott said, noting that “currently 40% of the company’s battery-terminal operation is nearly VOC-free.”
Water Gremlin is currently required to follow volatile organic compound emission limits, of which tDCE is one, of 90 tons per year. Wetzstein said the company is under the limit based on the stipulation agreement.
Asked about compliance under the new values, Kelly said the manufacturer has exceeded the long-term guidance of 20 micrograms and even occasionally the 200 level. Air monitors around the facility’s perimeter measure tDCE emissions.
Kelly said he does not consider exceedance of subchronic values over a short time period a public health concern. “It does, however, continue to highlight the importance of controlling emissions over the long term,” he noted.
Asked whether the company will wait for its new air permit or make changes now regarding the new emissions values, Scott replied that Water Gremlin is working with MPCA to understand whether and how the proposed change in RAA will affect its permits and/or operations.
“The health and safety of our community is our priority,” she said. “Water Gremlin will continue to work with authorities to evaluate ways to improve our operation. It’s too early to know when we might make changes.”
The prolonged wait for a new permit worries the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group. “If you look at the daily emissions, they have exceeded 200 micrograms seven times and the 20 micrograms multiple times,” pointed out spokesperson Leigh Thiel. “The date on the permit keeps getting moved out. Especially during COVID-19 and all of the increase in risk associated with compromised individuals, we are hopeful change can happen sooner.”
According to the MDH, most exposures to airborne tDCE are in low amounts and are not likely to affect human health. People are more likely to experience health effects from breathing tDCE if they are exposed to high levels of the chemical over a long time. Many factors — such as age, body size, lifestyle and overall health status — may also influence any effect tDCE could have on a person’s health.
The need for future tDCE monitoring around the facility is being evaluated as part of the permit process, and MPCA says it will hold Water Gremlin accountable for any new limits that may be imposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.